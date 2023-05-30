Coast Guard searching for man who fell from cruise ship off Florida coast – WSVN 7News | Miami News, Weather, Sports

The U.S. Coast Guard has showed that it’s these days searching for a 35-year-old man who fell from the Carnival Magic cruise ship, roughly 185 miles (300 kilometers) east of Jacksonville, Florida on Monday. Aircraft and vessels are being deployed to find the lacking passenger who used to be reported lacking through their significant other past due the previous day afternoon.

According to a commentary launched through the Coast Guard, “security footage on the ship shows that the man ‘leaned over the railing of his stateroom balcony and dropped into the water’ around 4 a.m.”

The ship can grasp just about 4,000 visitors and is ready 1,000 toes (300 meters) lengthy. Carnival Corporation launched a commentary maintaining that the Coast Guard had referred to as off its seek efforts and the captain of the ship has been advised to go back to port in Norfolk, Virginia.

