Coast Guard searching for missing sailor heading to Florida

SALEM, Mass. (WPRI) — The United States Coast Guard Northeast is searching for a missing man who set sail from Massachusetts late final month.

Matthew Dennis, 22, left Salem on Sept. 22 in a white 28-foot fiberglass sailboat, according to the Coast Guard.

Dennis hasn’t been heard from since Sept. 29, when he was simply off the coast of Long Island.

The Colorado native has been chronicling his journey on social media.

In one video posted the day he first set sail, Dennis defined that he had “recently dropped everything,” offered all of his belongings and bought the sailboat, which he has been residing on ever since.

Dennis stated he was going to “do his best” to keep away from Hurricane Ian, which slammed Florida earlier than slowly making its manner up the East Coast lower than every week after he set sail.

“This is my first time handling something this big,” he admitted. “I’m definitely in way over my head.”

Dennis additionally stated he “thinks he broke his arm” and would actually be crusing to Florida “single-handedly.”

Anyone who has heard from Dennis or is aware of of his whereabouts is requested to contact the Coast Guard at (617) 223-8555.