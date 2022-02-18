Front Page

Coast Guard seizes more than $1 billion worth of illegal cocaine and marijuana

February 17, 2022
Al Lindsey
No Comments


The U.S. Coast Guard said Thursday it has seized thousands of pounds of cocaine and marijuana worth more than $1 billion. The drugs were offloaded at Port Everglades in Florida.

Crews from nine U.S. ships seized 54,500 pounds of cocaine and 15,800 pounds of marijuana, worth approximately $1.06 billion, in the international waters of the Eastern Pacific Ocean and Caribbean Sea, the Coast Guard said. 

drugs-seized-coast-guard.png
U.S. Coast Guard says its crews seized more than $1 billion worth of drugs in international waters.

U.S. Coast Guard


Meanwhile, Coast Guard said its crew onboard the Cutter James set a record for the “largest single cocaine interdiction at 10,915 pounds, worth $206.4 million, and the largest single marijuana interdiction at 3,962 pounds, worth $3.59 million, which is the greatest amount of contraband interdicted during an Eastern Pacific patrol,” while on their 90-day patrol.  

It is not clear whether anyone was charged.

screen-shot-2022-02-17-at-9-08-34-pm.png
The U.S. Coast Guard shares photos of the more than $1 billion worth of drugs its crews confiscated.

U.S. Coast Guard


Sophie Reardon

sophie-reardon.jpg

Sophie Reardon is a News Editor at CBS News. Reach her at [email protected]



Source link

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet
FollowFollow us
PinterestSave

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Follow by Email
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram