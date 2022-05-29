Coca-Cola 600 starting lineup: Denny Hamlin wins pole, helps Toyota dominate qualifying

Denny Hamlin won the pole for the Coca-Cola 600 on Saturday night, leading the way in a show of force for Toyota and beating out Kurt Busch for the top starting spot in one of NASCAR’s crown jewel races.

Hamlin posted a lap of 29.399 (183.680 MPH) as Toyota swept the first two rows and put five of their cars in the top seven. Kurt Busch, Christopher Bell and Kyle Busch qualified second through fourth, while Bubba Wallace was right behind in seventh.

Toyota’s path to the pole was greatly aided by issues for the fastest car in practice. Although Kyle Larson ended up posting the fastest time in practice, he hit the wall later in the session and did not make a qualifying attempt as his team fixed the damage. Corey LaJoie, Ryan Preece and Brad Keselowski also had incidents, while Kaz Grala had the hood come up on his car as he went out for his practice run.

Two teams had issues in pre-qualifying tech inspection, with Justin Haley and Kaz Grala’s teams both failing twice. As a result, both lost pit selection for Sunday evening’s race and also had a crew member ejected from the race weekend.

Coca-Cola 600 starting lineup