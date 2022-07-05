Cock Fight: Florida man jailed for killing chicken he said attacked him

MIAMI – A Jacksonville man has been accused of murdering his neighbor’s rooster. Now, a feud between the 2 has led to a 30-hour jail keep and numerous combating.

Big Roo was Jason Defelice’s pet rooster. That is till James Nix hit it with a stick.

“So I’m defending myself. You know, I was fearing for my safety, and the chicken, you know, died!”

Nix says the rooster attacked individuals. That was news to its proprietor.

“I have not heard because I know the neighbor here. I know him like we were friends. He never said anything to me about it,” said Defelice.

Nix disagreed.

“I did tell him after the chicken bit my dad, I said, ‘Hey, man, that chicken attacked my dad’,” said Nix to which he said Defelice replied, “It’s just a chicken. What’s he going to do?”

The neighbors even disagree on how others noticed Big Roo.

“These kids used to live over there. They were throwing rocks and sticks at this chicken to keep it away,” said Nix.

“I know the kids down here, they played with the rooster a little bit like they’d throw rocks at it and chase it,” said Defelice.

Nix said at some point the rooster adopted him and attacked him. He said he was simply making an attempt to get away.

“I tried to hit it, but the chicken is jumping up at me and I accidentally knocked it in the head. You know, call it a lucky shot, whatever,” said Nix.

When Defelice got here dwelling, all he noticed was his rooster useless in a ditch. He said he referred to as the sheriff’s workplace, however they did not do something. So he referred to as animal management.

“Next thing you know, he calls the chicken police on me,” said Nix who went to jail for animal cruelty.

While the neighbors proceed the struggle, Nix said he by no means ought to have been arrested.

“Chickens are dying every day, people at Churches, Popeye’s, and Kentucky Fried Chicken. Really.”