Coco Gauff vs. Iga Swiatek odds, prediction: 2022 French Open women’s final picks from proven tennis expert

The 2022 French Open incorporates a headline-worthy matchup within the girls’s last on Saturday. High-seeded Iga Swiatek takes on American sensation Coco Gauff with a grand slam title on the road. Swiatek entered the event as a heavy betting favourite, with Gauff navigating the sector in spectacular style to achieve the ultimate. The Gauff vs. Swiatek match is about to start at 9 a.m. ET in Paris.
Swiatek is a -650 favourite (danger $650 to win $100) within the newest Swiatek vs. Gauff odds from Caesars Sportsbook, with Gauff listed at +500 (danger $100 to win $500) because the underdog. Caesars units the over-under for whole video games at 19.5, with Swiatek favored by 5.5 video games. Earlier than making any 2022 French Open picks, be sure to check out the latest tennis predictions from SportsLine tennis expert Gavin Mair.
Mair is the worldwide girls’s tennis skilled who known as unseeded Jelena Ostapenko (80-1) profitable the 2017 French Open, Naomi Osaka (32-1) profitable the 2018 U.S. Open, Bianca Andreescu (20-1) profitable the 2019 U.S. Open, plus many different prescient calls. He additionally accurately backed Barbora Krejcikova within the 2021 French Open last, and Mair launched future bets on each Swiatek and Gauff at improbable worth earlier than the event started. Anyone who adopted his recommendation is in an awesome spot getting into the ultimate.
Swiatek vs. Gauff preview
Mair is properly conscious that Swiatek is on fairly a roll. He provided Swiatek as a precious pre-tournament future, whilst a transparent favourite, and he or she is enjoying at a really excessive degree. Swiatek is on a 34-match profitable streak, and that run is the second-longest in girls’s tennis over the past twenty years. Swiatek has event victories in Doha, Indian Wells, Miami, Stuttgart and Rome, and he or she has not misplaced a set to Gauff in two lifetime conferences. As well as, Swiatek received each set in her 2020 French Open victory, and he or she has dropped just one set in 2022.
On the opposite facet of the courtroom, Gauff is looking for her first grand slam title. The 18-year-old American is the youngest girl to achieve a grand slam last since Maria Sharapova at Wimbledon in 2004, and he or she can be the youngest American girl to achieve this stage since Serena Willliams in 1999. Past that, Gauff is enjoying extraordinarily properly, profitable each set within the event and dominating Sloane Stephens and Martina Trevisan within the final two matches. She is the youngest participant to achieve the ladies’s last at Roland Garros in additional than 15 years, and Gauff’s relaxed method throughout the run seems to be useful to her total efficiency.
