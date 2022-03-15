Coi Leray and Nicki Minaj announce new song, “Blick Blick,” out Friday

Jason Koerner/Getty Photos

It is official! Coi Leray and Nicki Minaj‘s collaboration is on the best way.

Taking to Instagram Monday, the rappers introduced that the brand new single, titled “Blick Blick,” will drop Friday, March 18. Each artists shared a snapshot of the song’s artwork, which options the artists again to again, holding pastel-colored weapons in entrance of a vibrantly coloured background.

“TRENDSETTERS LOADING….. My new single “Blick Blick” w| The QUEEN @Nickiminaj drops this FRIDAY 3/18,” Coi captioned the submit.

Nicki additionally shared the discharge date in her Instagram, writing, “F R I D A Y 3.18.22.”

After the announcement, Nicki answered fan questions on Twitter and shared that she pulled her verse from “Blick Blick” after Coi’s father, Benzino, prematurely revealed their collaboration final month.

“I did pull it,” she admitted. “But the label hit me going arduous. However rlly I had a personal convo w|coi & that’s what modified my thoughts. Not the label.”

“I simply felt unhealthy that she was robbed of telling the world in her personal means @ her personal time. However that’s water underneath the bridge now. Good vibes all 2022,” she concluded.

“Blick Blick” is accessible to pre-save now.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.