“Cold-blooded whim”: Authorities make arrest in 1984 killing linked to notorious mobster Whitey Bulger

A suspect within the 1984 killing of a South Boston man that authorities say was linked to mobster James “Whitey” Bulger’s management of the drug commerce within the neighborhood is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday.

Michael Lewis, 61, faces a first-degree homicide cost in Suffolk Superior Court docket in reference to the deadly taking pictures of Brian Watson, in accordance with a press release from the Suffolk district attorney’s office.

The protection lawyer for Lewis has but to be decided, the district lawyer’s workplace stated.

Watson, 23, was final seen alive on July 16 or 17, 1984, and was reported lacking by his mom on July 28 that yr, authorities stated. His physique was discovered hidden among the many bushes and bushes by a motorist who had pulled over on Interstate 93 in Manchester, New Hampshire, on Sept. 16, 1984.

The physique, which was fond about 40 ft from the highway, was finally recognized as Brian Watson via dental information, the DA stated.

Based on the prosecution’s account of occasions, the then 24-year-old Lewis and an one other man concerned within the drug commerce drove across the neighborhood in July 1984 on the lookout for a drug vendor they thought had instructed Bulger that Lewis’ affiliate was promoting angel mud in South Boston.

In consequence, Bulger had demanded a $5,000 cost plus one other $1,000 per week from the person, whose identify was not disclosed by prosecutors. Bulger was recognized to shake down drug sellers doing enterprise in South Boston.

The pair encountered Watson, who agreed to assist them discover the opposite vendor and received of their automobile, prosecutors stated.

“Whereas the three males drove round South Boston, Lewis all of a sudden turned, shot and killed Watson,” the district lawyer’s workplace stated in a press release.

Authorities don’t allege that Lewis or Watson had been tied on to Bulger, who was killed on the age of 89 in a federal jail in West Virginia in 2018. Bulger’s household sued over his demise however a federal decide tossed the swimsuit earlier this yr.

Bulger, who spent 16 years as a fugitive, was convicted in 2013 of taking part in 11 killings.

Federal authorities developed a “important break” in Watson’s case in 2009, however not sufficient to safe an indictment, the district lawyer stated. However new info was developed throughout the previous yr that led to Lewis’ indictment on Friday.

Suffolk District Legal professional Kevin Hayden thanked New Hampshire legislation enforcement companies and federal authorities for his or her efforts in securing an indictment.

“This was a real crew effort to assist indict and cost a murder that hearkens again to a really completely different Boston,” he stated. “Brian Watson was a younger father minimize down seemingly on a whim. A remarkably cold-blooded whim. Mr. Watson’s household has endured many, a few years of loss and heartache. On the very least, they now have some solutions.”



