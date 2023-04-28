Coley McCraney gets life for 1999 killings of teens Tracie Hawlett and J.B. Beasley in Alabama

An Alabama jury has sentenced Coley McCraney, 49, to life with out parole for the 1999 homicide of two teenage ladies, Tracie Hawlett and J.B. Beasley. The case took over twenty years to unravel and shook a small town with its twists and turns. The day sooner than the sentencing, McCraney was once convicted of capital homicide. Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall stated that the decision didn’t carry closure, however supplied solutions for the households. McCraney, who had no prison document and labored as a truck motive force and preacher, was once arrested in 2019 after crime scene DNA was once matched together with his prolonged circle of relatives member. During the sentencing listening to, members of the family testified about their ache and loss. McCraney’s supporters proceed to imagine in his innocence.

Tracie Hawlett, left, and J.B. Beasley

WTVY

The two ladies had disappeared in July 1999 whilst going to a celebration in southeastern Alabama. They have been discovered shot in the top and useless in the trunk of Beasley’s automotive alongside the street in Ozark, a town of 19,000 folks about 90 miles southeast of Montgomery. Nearly twenty years went via, till the police ran crime scene DNA thru an internet family tree database, known a longer circle of relatives member, and then matched their DNA with McCraney’s. McCraney testified that he had intercourse with Beasley however didn’t kill her.

The case relied closely on DNA proof, which become the a very powerful piece of proof for the prosecution. Hawlett’s mom, Carol Roberts, testified all over the sentencing listening to pronouncing that “the hardest thing that we’ve gone through is holidays with an empty chair that Tracie should have been in.” J.B.’s mom, Cheryl Burgoon, spoke about how the loss of her daughter was once one thing she may by no means recover from. McCraney’s supporters, on the other hand, imagine that the jurors have been unsuitable in their verdict and proceed to reinforce him.