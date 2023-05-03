Colin Allred announces run against Ted Cruz for US Senate seat

Colin Allred, a North Texas congressman, has introduced his candidacy for a seat within the U.S. Senate, even supposing he faces an uphill combat against incumbent Republican Sen. Ted Cruz. Sources point out that Allred has been laying the groundwork for his marketing campaign for months, together with attaining out to attainable donors. While referred to as a lawmaker who works around the aisle, Allred has little title reputation in Texas out of doors of Dallas. Allred performed school soccer at Baylor University earlier than pursuing a occupation as a civil rights lawyer and being elected to Congress in 2018. Cruz’s spokesperson has criticized Allred’s vote casting file and positions on problems comparable to sports activities, border management, gun management, and punishment for murderers.

DALLAS — North Texas congressman Colin Allred has officially announced that he’s operating for a seat within the U.S. Senate.

Sources instructed WFAA that he was once anticipated to announce a bid against incumbent Republican Sen. Ted Cruz someday this week. The Dallas Democrat has been laying the groundwork for the 2024 marketing campaign for months, together with calls to attainable donors, consistent with resources.

When requested for a reaction on Monday, a spokesperson for Allred’s place of business mentioned “no comment.” The congressman then posted a video to Twitter on Wednesday morning, pointing out, “I’m running for U.S. Senate because Texans deserve a Senator whose team is Texas.”

Allred faces an uphill combat to unseat incumbent Republican Sen. Ted Cruz, who’s held the seat since 2013.

The Dallas Hillcrest High School graduate performed school soccer at Baylor University earlier than taking part in 5 seasons within the NFL with the Tennessee Titans. After an damage ended his taking part in occupation, Allred was a civil rights lawyer earlier than he was once first elected to Congress in 2018, beating long-time incumbent Republican Pete Sessions in District 32.

Allred is lately in his 3rd time period in Congress.

The race to switch him is anticipated to be aggressive, with some political insiders already citing state Rep. Julie Johnson, D-Farmers Branch, as a number one candidate.

A spokesperson for Sen. Cruz despatched WFAA the next commentary: