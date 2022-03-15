Chronicle News Services

Colin Kaepernick Heads to Twitter to Recruit Receivers to Work Out With to Enhance Chances to Return to NFL

March 15, 2022
Former and aspiring NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick has not given up on his dream of turning into a participant within the NFL as soon as once more.

The activist, who has been absent from the league for the final six years, took to his Twitter account to point out he nonetheless has it and invited different gamers keen to assist him together with his exercises to affix him.

Kaepernick initially posted a video exhibiting off his legwork and throwing power final week.

He has reminded people who he has at all times been and continues to be able to contribute to any NFL workforce that may take an opportunity on him.

After asking if anybody is as much as work with him, he did get a number of presents and has taken benefit of the alternatives. A kind of gamers was Seattle Seahawks vast receiver, Tyler Lockett. He provided to fulfill up with Kaepernick alongside together with his brother.

Lockett met up with Kaepernick and filmed the session on his Instagram Stay.

After that exercise, one other supply got here in from Rischad “Footwork King” Whitfield.

So, now that association must be within the works.

Final month, ESPN Movies announced that award-winning director Spike Lee could be directing a documentary on the controversial former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick for ESPN. Lee has began manufacturing on the beforehand reported multi-part documentary on Kaepernick. The movie will probably be part of The Walt Disney Co’s total first-look take care of the manufacturing firm owned by Kaepernick, Ra Imaginative and prescient Media.





