Colin Kaepernick reaches out to Seahawks: Pete Carroll says QB deserves another shot, but doesn’t know where

Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick continues to be eying an NFL return. ESPN’s Adam Schefter was instructed that he is “in the most effective form of his life” and is able to step in for a crew needing a quarterback that desires to win a Tremendous Bowl.

Kap even just lately connected with Seattle Seahawks extensive receiver Tyler Lockett to throw the ball round, and in keeping with the veteran pass-catcher, he’s ready. Movies from the exercise surfaced on social media, and Kaepernick definitely seems to be like he can nonetheless throw a pleasant ball. The exercise with Lockett is attention-grabbing, because the Seahawks are presently searching for a brand new quarterback. They dealt Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos final week, and possibly an previous rival might turn into a brand new teammate.

Throughout a Wednesday press convention, Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll mentioned that Kaepernick really reached out to him just lately, and despatched him movies from the exercise. Carroll mentioned that Kaepernick deserves one other shot within the NFL, however stopped in need of saying that Seahawks would offer him with that chance.

“Does that man deserve a second shot? I believe he does,” mentioned Carroll. “Someplace, I do not know if it is right here I do not know the place it’s. I do not even know if it is in soccer, I do not know.”

Kaepernick’s final snap within the NFL got here on Jan. 1, 2017. The quarterback who helped escort the 49ers to Tremendous Bowl XLVII acquired a chance to take part in a non-public exercise hosted by the NFL in 2019, however he pulled out and practiced at one other native discipline in Atlanta on account of issues in regards to the league’s stipulations surrounding the occasion.

There are numerous unknowns about Kaepernick’s state of affairs in relation to the extent of curiosity groups might or might not have in him, however he is nonetheless combating for that subsequent alternative.