Colin Kaepernick reaches out to Seahawks: Pete Carroll says QB deserves another shot, but doesn’t know where

Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick is still eying an NFL return. ESPN’s Adam Schefter was advised that he’s “in the perfect form of his life” and is able to step in for a workforce needing a quarterback that wishes to win a Super Bowl.

Kap even lately connected with Seattle Seahawks broad receiver Tyler Lockett to throw the ball round, and in line with the veteran pass-catcher, he’s ready. Videos from the workout surfaced on social media, and Kaepernick definitely seems to be like he can nonetheless throw a pleasant ball. The exercise with Lockett is fascinating, for the reason that Seahawks are at the moment in search of a brand new quarterback. They dealt Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos final week, and possibly an previous rival might develop into a brand new teammate.

Throughout a Wednesday press convention, Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll stated that Kaepernick really reached out to him lately, and despatched him movies from the exercise. Carroll stated that Kaepernick deserves one other shot within the NFL, however stopped wanting saying that Seahawks would supply him with that chance.

“Does that man deserve a second shot? I feel he does,” stated Carroll. “Someplace, I don’t know if it’s right here I don’t know the place it’s. I don’t even know if it’s in soccer, I don’t know.”

Kaepernick’s final snap within the NFL got here on Jan. 1, 2017. The quarterback who helped escort the 49ers to Tremendous Bowl XLVII acquired a possibility to take part in a personal exercise hosted by the NFL in 2019, however he pulled out and practiced at one other native area in Atlanta on account of considerations in regards to the league’s stipulations surrounding the occasion.

There are various unknowns about Kaepernick’s state of affairs in the case of the extent of curiosity groups might or might not have in him, however he’s nonetheless combating for that subsequent alternative.