Colin Kaepernick shows off rocket arm in new video, gets rave review from Seahawks star: ‘He’s ready’

It’s been greater than 5 years since Colin Kaepernick has thrown a cross to an NFL receiver, however that modified on Monday when the previous 49ers quarterback met up with Seattle’s Tyler Lockett for a throwing session and apparently, Kaepernick nonetheless has what it takes to play within the NFL, a minimum of in keeping with to the Seahawks receiver.

Kaepernick and Lockett had been noticed at a Suns game in Phoenix on Sunday evening and presumably, that’s the place they met up for his or her follow session, which went down on Monday.

After the 2 gamers practiced collectively, Lockett jumped on Twitter and wrote that “Kap is prepared.”

So what precisely did Lockett discover so spectacular concerning the former NFL quarterback? Effectively, you can also make that judgment for your self as a result of Kaepernick shared a video of the throwing session on Twitter.

Within the 60-second video, the 34-year-old made a number of spectacular throws. Although he hasn’t taken an NFL snap in additional than 5 years, it positively looks like Kaepernick hasn’t misplaced any arm energy.

Kaepernick additionally confirmed off his deep ball later within the exercise.

Though it’s straightforward to level out that Kaepernick is throwing in opposition to air and isn’t coping with any defenders, Lockett practices in conditions like that on a regular basis, so if he thinks Kaepernick nonetheless has it, then that is perhaps sufficient for an NFL team to a minimum of take into consideration giving the quarterback a name.

Although the chances appear stacked in opposition to a Kaepernick return, one group that would make sense is the Seahawks. For one, Kaepernick simply received a rave overview from one in every of their star receivers. Additionally, let’s not overlook that the Seahawks are at the moment searching for a quarterback. If Pete Carroll talks to Lockett about his follow session with Kaepernick, it wouldn’t be fully stunning to see the Seahawks presumably attain out. Additionally, let’s not overlook, the Seahawks had been the ONE group that reached out to Kaepernick throughout his 5 years away from the NFL after he was mainly blackballed following his determination to kneel for the nationwide anthem.

Kaepernick really visited with the Seahawks in May 2017, however they finally determined to not signal him. Kaepernick then had one other go to scheduled with the Seahawks in April 2018, however that one got canceled for unknown causes. In keeping with Mike Silver of Bally Sports activities, the Seahawks stayed away from Kaepernick as a result of they didn’t need Russell Wilson to really feel threatened within the locker room.

With Wilson out of the image, the Seahawks is perhaps extra open to giving Kaepernick a shot, however that’s provided that he has something left within the tank and it seems he may although he’s been out of the NFL for greater than 5 years.

As not too long ago as 2020, Carroll appeared open to the thought of including Kaepernick to the Seahawks’ roster.

Kaepernick has been out of the NFL since March 2017 with groups deciding to avoid him after he determined to start out protesting in opposition to racial injustice and police brutality in opposition to minorities by kneeling in the course of the nationwide anthem, which he began doing in August 2016.

The quarterback hasn’t taken an NFL snap because the 49ers’ 2016 common season finale that was performed on January 1, 2017. Throughout his time in San Francisco, Kaepernick thrived underneath Jim Harbaugh, going 25-14 as a starter whereas additionally main the 49ers to the Super Bowl in 2012. Nevertheless, he struggled after Harbaugh left, going simply 3-16 with Jim Tomsula (2015) and Chip Kelly (2016).

After 5 seasons away from the NFL, Kaepernick has made it clear that he needs to return.

Oh, and in case you’re questioning how the follow session with Kaepernick and Lockett got here collectively, all of it occurred on Twitter. To maintain his accuracy sharp, Kaepernick has been throwing to his coach for the previous 5 years and since he’s now severe about returning to the NFL, the 34-year-old thought it was time to make an improve at receiver, so he took to Twitter over the weekend searching for some assist.

Lower than 10 minutes after sending out the tweet, Lockett responded and let Kaepernick know that he’d be more than pleased to run routes for him.

Kaepernick was clearly thrilled to see somebody volunteer so shortly, as a result of lower than 30 minutes later, the previous NFL quarterback stated he was going to fulfill up with Lockett for a throwing session on Monday, which is a fairly fast flip round contemplating these tweets had been all despatched out on Sunday.

The 2 clearly coordinated shortly, as a result of they had been capable of arrange their throwing session in lower than 24 hours. Mainly, it feels like Kaepernick can be prepared to be on the following flight to any NFL metropolis if one of many league’s 32 groups is prepared to present him a tryout.