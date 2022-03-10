Colin Kaepernick still eyeing NFL comeback: QB is working out in hopes of 2022 return, per report

Colin Kaepernick hasn’t seen an NFL discipline in six years, however the former quarterback remains to be figuring out in hopes of creating a possible comeback in 2022, based on ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The 34-year-old Kaepernick, finest generally known as a civil-rights activist since his polarizing departure from skilled soccer, posted video of himself throwing on a follow discipline Thursday. Minutes later, Schefter reported the previous 49ers star “needs to play” and is “able to play” for any staff with a QB emptiness.

Kaepernick has hinted at staying in NFL form lately, whereas focusing a lot of his work on nonprofit and civil-rights tasks, together with a newly launched Autopsy Initiative for households of victims of “police-related” deaths. He hasn’t performed because the 2016 season, nevertheless, his sixth and remaining yr with the 49ers.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell overtly inspired groups to signal Kaepernick previous to the 2020 season, because the league pursued new racial-justice initiatives and acknowledged Kaepernick’s earlier efforts to boost consciousness of associated points. However that got here after years of battle between the QB and NFL. The league notably reached a confidential settlement with Kaepernick in 2019, after Kaepernick alleged in a grievance that staff house owners colluded to maintain him out of the NFL following his controversial nationwide anthem protests beginning in 2016. Later in 2019, the NFL organized a exercise for Kaepernick to audition for groups, however the QB withdrew from the occasion simply beforehand on account of considerations over the NFL’s stipulations.

It is unclear if any groups would think about signing Kaepernick in 2022, though a number of golf equipment have been reportedly intrigued at including the QB two years in the past. At this level in his profession, he’d doubtless enter as little greater than competitors for a backup function.

A second-round choose of the 49ers in 2011, Kaepernick first emerged as a second-year successor to Alex Smith, showcasing dual-threat expertise throughout San Francisco’s run to Tremendous Bowl XLVII in 2012. He threw 21 touchdowns and simply eight interceptions, to associate with 524 speeding yards, in his first full yr because the 49ers’ starter the next yr. He performed only one extra full season for San Francisco, nevertheless, transferring on and off the bench from 2015-16 earlier than opting out of his contract in 2017.