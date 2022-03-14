College basketball coaching changes 2022 tracker, rumors, carousel analysis: SEC now up to four vacancies

After 42 years, Coach Ok is strolling away as soon as Duke’s season ends. He’ll go away a large void in faculty basketball as soon as he goes, and with 12 Ultimate Fours, 5 nationwide championships and practically 1,200 wins, he has a case as the best faculty hoops coach within the sport’s historical past. At 34, Scheyer, the coach-in-waiting, will by far be the youngest head coach in an influence convention. Duke performs Friday vs. Cal State Fullerton within the NCAA Match.
Rumblings of White dealing with a possible firing began to floor behind the scenes a few month in the past. The Gators’ swoon accelerated that course of; one supply instructed CBS Sports activities that Georgia focused White as a hopeful goal final week. Former Georgia participant/Xavier assistant Jonas Hayes was considered because the frontrunner, however ultimately, AD Josh Brooks acquired what he sought: a sitting head coach with confirmed success within the NCAA Match. White’s profession file: 243-127.
Crean was fired March Eight after going 47-75 in 4 seasons and by no means ending higher than 10th within the SEC. White can have a brief transfer from Gainesville, Florida, after leaving the Gators following seven seasons there. White gained six NCAA Match video games in seven years at Florida. Georgia has as many event wins as a program courting again to 1983.
Weber’s resignation Thursday ended a 10-year tenure that included 5 NCAA Tournaments and an Elite Eight run in 2018. Weber went 184-147 at Ok-State and completed atop the Large 12 standings twice in his time. Some names to look at for Ok-State embody North Texas’ Grant McCasland, Wyoming coach Jeff Linder and Baylor assistant Jerome Tang, amongst others.
Mack and the college agreed to half methods to the tune of $4.Eight million in January. Mack went 63-36 in three and a half seasons with the Cardinals. When he was employed in 2018, Mack was thought of a no brainer for U of L, a perfect match at that. As a substitute, the varsity stays mired in NCAA-investigation purgatory and awaits potential vital punishment later this 12 months. Hypothesis looms over how rapidly Louisville goes to make its rent. As one supply put it: If Kenny Payne hasn’t already been employed by now, is not the job more likely to go to another person?
Wade arrived at LSU in 2017 and wasted little time making noise each on and off the courtroom. Probably the most requested query in faculty basketball in recent times was most likely, “How does Will Wade nonetheless have a job?” However now that query isn’t any extra. Wade is out with a 108-53 file and a status in basketball that’s stained perpetually. Wade managed to hold on to his job for 3 years regardless of being caught on a wiretap in 2017 discussing paying gamers to return to LSU. The varsity acquired its long-overdue Discover of Allegations from the NCAA final week, which prompted the method to fireplace Wade for trigger, that means the college does not intend to pay him one other greenback. LSU is an excellent SEC job that has a prideful historical past. The subsequent coach can have work to do to restore its picture underneath Wade, however there will not be a scarcity of candidates. Nonetheless: LSU might face vital sanctions from the NCAA (together with a possible postseason ban) even after firing Wade. With seven main violations levied towards the boys’s basketball program, LSU’s future is murky-at-best heading into this offseason.
Turgeon stepped down in early December after the Terps — a ranked workforce coming into this season — began 5-3. Danny Manning served because the interim coach, however the faculty is counting on Parker Govt Search to assist in its scouring to land a giant identify. The thought is to get a coach who can return Maryland to constant top-25 standing. Turgeon gained 66% of his video games at Maryland, although took this system to only one Candy 16. With Enfield out of the image, the identify nonetheless connected to this job is Seton Corridor’s Kevin Willard, however in actuality no one actually is aware of the place this one goes as of now.
The Tigers’ fan base is aching for consistency and nationwide relevance, and it simply by no means got here underneath Martin, who arrived in 2017. The Tigers went 2-21 (5-13 SEC) this season; Martin leaves with a 78-77 file in 5 seasons. Sources instructed CBS Sports activities that Missouri started informally gauging curiosity of some potential candidates way back to late January. Some preliminary names that may very well be concerned embody Murray State’s Matt McMahon, George Mason’s Kim English, Baylor assistant Jerome Tang, San Francisco’s Todd Golden and North Texas coach Grant McCasland.
South Carolina fired Martin Monday after a 10-year tenure, which included one NCAA Match look — a Ultimate 4 run in 2017. Martin can have choices at different job openings this 12 months if he needs them, a supply instructed CBS Sports activities. Two separate sources mentioned South Carolina has already begun interviewing interviewing candidates for Martin’s successor.
Williams was 14-35 in two seasons as coach of the Hornets, however is leaving for Jackson State. The Hornets went 10-21 and simply missed making the SWAC Match.
9 years with the Cardinals for Whitford, who by no means made the NCAAs and went 131-146. This can be a lower-tier MAC job. The varsity final gained a league title in 2001.
Dempsey was out a 12 months in the past, however we’re noting this alteration right here as a result of Sanders was promoted in February to the full-time publish after serving as interim coach. Binghamton’s 12 wins this season are probably the most this system has had since 2009-10.
Baucom was let go on Thursday after seven seasons and 77 wins. The Bulldogs went 13-28 this season, tying this system’s most wins in a season underneath Baucom. Extensively considered one of many hardest jobs within the sport, this system has by no means made the NCAA Match.
The East Carolina job coming open was an open secret for just a few weeks. Dooley went 44-67 in 4 seasons, his finest season being this previous one (15-15). ECU is arguably the hardest job within the American; search for Gardner-Webb coach Tim Craft and Tennessee related head coach Mike Schwartz to be two prime targets for this one.
A 55-59 file via 4 seasons — and a 21-11 mark in 2021-22 — wasn’t adequate for Fly to maintain his job. Sources mentioned FGCU athletic director Ken Kavanagh wished to make this transfer a 12 months in the past however the cash at that time was an excessive amount of. Fly deserved one other season. It is believed former Penn State coach Pat Chambers is in line to switch Fly.
Coming into the season, it was thought Christian was underneath some strain to win. George Washington went 12-18 and opted to fireplace Christian after solely three seasons, an unusually fast hook for an A-10 faculty. One instant identify that may get a superb look is Virginia assistant Jason Williford.
The Ohio State assistant coach was the No. 2 choose for the Cincinnati job a 12 months in the past. Now Illinois State will get a high-energy up-and-coming identify who grinds as onerous as nearly any power-conference assistant within the recreation. Onerous to determine, however Illinois State final made the NCAAs in 1998.
Alabama State coach Mo Williams, who performed 12 seasons within the NBA, will take over for Brent, who’s retiring. Williams was born in Jackson, Mississippi, and the vast majority of his household attended Jackson State.
Mike Krzyzewski is not the one legend in his convention retiring this 12 months. O’Hanlon, a terrific participant as soon as upon a time, spent the previous 27 years main the Leopards. He coached 793 video games and is universally revered within the trade.
The Minutemen by no means discovered their footing in 5 seasons underneath McCall, amassing a 60-81 file. The UMass job has misplaced the shine it as soon as carried within the post-John Calipari period. That mentioned, might the varsity attempt to lure and land a Mark Schmidt or Archie Miller to take the job?
A four-year run went badly underneath Barron, who beforehand coached the ladies’s workforce at Maine. His file: 22-79. Maine is considered one of many 5 hardest jobs in D-I males’s basketball.
Had Baldwin’s son/namesake not dedicated to play for his father this season, Milwaukee would have moved on a 12 months in the past. Nevertheless it waited it out and that call offered with out profit for the Panthers, who went 10-22 and solely had Patrick Baldwin Jr. for 11 video games. Query is, will Baldwin Jr. now go to the NBA, or was his inventory damage sufficient that he ought to keep and switch to an influence convention for a second season?
Hunter resigned Friday after his third season with the Delta Devils. The workforce was 8-75 throughout his time. MVSU’s subsequent coach will mark its fifth in a 12-year span.
A relationship courting again to 1998 has ended, as Hansen was fired on March 6 after 17 years as Omaha’s coach. (He was an assistant earlier to that.) Hansen guided this system from Division II to Division I, however went 10-45 the previous two seasons. The transfer was a polarizing one domestically.
Gottfried’s employees was placed on administrative go away final spring after violations have been uncovered at Northridge. Former Stanford/TCU coach Trent Johnson coached the workforce to a 7-22 file this season.
Cox was promoted to go coach after Dan Hurley left for UConn in 2018. The Rams have been above .500 in Cox’s first two seasons however have been by no means NCAA Match-level. He leaves Rhody with a 64-55 file. Names Rhode Island will/ought to take a look at embody former Indiana/Dayton coach Archie Miller, Towson coach Pat Skerry, Bryant coach Jared Grasso, Vermont coach John Becker, Yale coach James Jones and Colgate coach Matt Langel.
Katz retired in December after greater than 12 years on the job. Brandon Laird has served because the Hornets’ interim coach. Sacramento State went 10-17 within the common season.
Teaching within the WCC at faculties not named Gonzaga, Saint Mary’s and BYU is a powerful task. Scholl was good in his first 12 months (21-15) however sub-.500 since. One supply instructed CBS Sports activities that USD AD Invoice McGillis needs to rent a sitting head coach.
Victor was moved to interim coach, however was promoted to the full-time job after guiding the RedHawks to a 23-Eight file with a share of the WAC common season title. Hayford resigned in November after utilizing a racial slur throughout a workforce scrimmage. A subsequent investigation turned up extra inappropriate conduct, resulting in his ouster.
A stunning firing, as Lee was let go on Thursday after a 66-52 four-year run with the Coyotes. Lee was the 2021 Summit League coach of the 12 months. South Dakota joined Division I in 2009 and is but to make an NCAA Match.
A fast hook for Bates — he resigned — after being employed in 2020. Western Michigan was 13-29 and completed final within the MAC this season. The Broncos final made the NCAAs in 2014.
