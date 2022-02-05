College basketball rankings: Alabama looks to rise in Top 25 And 1 as inconsistent Tide battle Kentucky

Saturday’s schedule is loaded with interesting games that should keep us entertained for roughly 12 straight hours. It starts with Illinois at Indiana and concludes with Gonzaga at BYU. In between, we get Kentucky at Alabama, which leads to an obvious question: Will the good Crimson Tide or the bad Crimson Tide show up?

There’s really no way to know for sure.

Nobody is more all over the place than Alabama. The Crimson Tide are 14-8 with wins over the teams ranked 1st (Gonzaga), 3rd (Baylor), 6th (Houston), 13th (Tennessee) and 15th (LSU) at KenPom, and losses to the teams ranked 134th (Missouri) and 211th (Georgia) at KenPom.

What?

Teams are typically either good or bad — but Alabama is somehow both, depending on the day. Through 22 games, the Crimson Tide have shown they’re capable of beating anybody at the power-conference level and also capable of losing to anybody at the power-conference level. There’s no simple way to explain it, but one factor is that Alabama takes 46.8% of its shots from 3. When the Crimson Tide make a decent percentage, good things usually happen. When the Crimson Tide miss a big percentage, losses to inferior teams are possible, in part because Alabama has (according to KenPom) gone from a team that ranked 3rd in adjusted defensive efficiency last season (with Herb Jones) to a team that ranks 76th in adjusted defensive efficiency this season (without Herb Jones).

Note: It’s possible Alabama misses Herb Jones.

Either way, Alabama is No. 26 in Saturday morning’s updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings. Kentucky is No. 3. The Crimson Tide and Wildcats are scheduled to tip-off at 8 p.m. ET.

Top 25 And 1 rankings