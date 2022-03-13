College basketball rankings: Arizona wraps-up a No. 1 seed in Tommy Lloyd’s first season as a head coach

Tommy Lloyd wasn’t a well-liked rent amongst former Arizona gamers final April for causes that did not make a lot sense to most individuals who by no means performed at Arizona.
The backlash was … bizarre.
Both manner, I am sure, all people linked to this system is on board now as a result of Lloyd, a longtime Gonzaga assistant, simply recorded probably the most unbelievable debut seasons any first-year coach has ever recorded heading into Choice Sunday. The Wildcats beat UCLA late Saturday 84-76 to win the Pac-12 Match title after already profitable the Pac-12 regular-season title. In order that they’re 31-Three general and 15-Three within the first two quadrants with zero losses exterior of Quadrant 1. And that may, when the bracket is unveiled later Sunday, be sufficient to make Lloyd simply the third males’s coach in historical past to safe a No. 1 seed within the NCAA Match in his first season as a Division I head coach.
It is wonderful stuff.
And the highest of the bracket ought to now be set.
Reality is, Gonzaga and Arizona have been locks to be No. 1 seeds even earlier than the Wildcats beat UCLA — and when Kansas received the Massive 12 Match Saturday, after sharing the Massive 12 regular-season title with Baylor, the Jayhawks additionally locked-up a No. 1 seed because of a resume that includes a national-best 12 Quadrant 1 wins and only one loss exterior of Quadrant 1. As for the fourth No. 1 seed, it ought to belong to Baylor. Scott Drew’s Bears are 26-6 general, 10-5 in Quadrant 1, and 18-6 within the first two quadrants. No matter what Tennessee and Purdue do Sunday, neither may have a resume superior to the resume Baylor has already constructed.
Due to every part I simply wrote, Gonzaga, Arizona, Kansas and Baylor are No. 1, No. 2, No. Three and No. Four in Sunday morning’s up to date CBS Sports activities Prime 25 And 1 every day faculty basketball rankings. The NCAA Match bracket will probably be revealed Sunday at 6 p.m. ET on CBS.
Prime 25 And 1 rankings
Greatest Movers
Rk
Groups
Chg
Rcrd
1
|Gonzaga is 12-Three within the first two quadrants with wins over Texas Tech, Texas, Saint Mary’s (twice) and UCLA. The Zags received the WCC and the WCC Match.
|—
|26-3
2
|Arizona is 15-Three within the first two quadrants with wins over USC (twice), UCLA (twice) and Illinois. The Wildcats received the Pac-12 and the Pac-12 Match.
|—
|31-3
3
|Kansas is 19-6 within the first two quadrants with 5 of the six losses coming in Quadrant 1. The Jayhawks received a share of the Massive 12 title and the Massive 12 Match.
|1
|28-6
4
|Baylor is 18-6 within the first two quadrants with wins over Kansas and Villanova. The Bears misplaced to Oklahoma within the quarterfinals of the Massive 12 Match.
|1
|26-6
5
|Auburn is 15-5 within the first two quadrants with 4 of the 5 losses falling in Quadrant 1. The Tigers misplaced to Texas A&M within the quarterfinals of the SEC Match.
|1
|27-5
6
|Tennessee is 15-7 within the first two quadrants with wins over Arizona, Auburn, Kentucky (twice) and Arkansas. The Vols’ subsequent recreation is Sunday in opposition to Texas A&M.
|4
|25-7
7
|Villanova is 17-7 within the first two quadrants with wins over Tennessee, Windfall (twice) and UConn (twice). The Wildcats completed second within the Massive East and received the Massive East Match.
|—
|26-7
8
|Kentucky is 14-7 within the first two quadrants with all seven losses coming in Quadrant 1 video games away from house. The Wildcats misplaced to Tennessee within the semifinals of the SEC Match.
|5
|26-7
9
|Purdue is 14-6 within the first two quadrants with 5 of the six losses coming in Quadrant 1. The Boilermakers’ subsequent recreation is Sunday in opposition to Iowa.
|—
|27-6
10
|Duke is 12-5 within the first two quadrants with a further loss to Virginia falling in Quadrant 3. The Blue Devils misplaced to Virginia Tech within the title recreation of the ACC Match.
|2
|28-6
11
|UCLA is 13-5 within the first two quadrants with a further loss to Oregon falling in Quadrant 3. The Bruins misplaced to Arizona within the title recreation of the Pac-12 Match.
|—
|25-7
12
|Texas Tech is 15-9 within the first two quadrants with all 9 losses coming in Quadrant 1. The Crimson Raiders misplaced to Kansas within the title recreation of the Massive 12 Match.
|—
|25-9
13
|Saint Mary’s is 10-7 within the first two quadrants with a win over Gonzaga and all seven losses coming in Quadrant 1. The Gaels completed second within the WCC and WCC Match.
|1
|25-7
14
|Windfall is 14-5 within the first two quadrants with wins over Wisconsin, Texas Tech and UConn. The Friars misplaced to Creighton within the semifinals of the Massive East Match.
|1
|25-5
15
|Wisconsin is 16-5 within the first two quadrants with wins over Purdue (twice), Saint Mary’s, Houston and Iowa. The Badgers misplaced to Michigan State within the quarterfinals of the Massive Ten Match.
|1
|24-7
16
|Arkansas is 12-7 within the first two quadrants with a further loss to Hofstra falling in Quadrant 3. The Razorbacks misplaced to Texas A&M within the semifinals of the SEC Match.
|3
|25-8
17
|Murray State is 5-1 within the first two quadrants with a further loss to East Tennessee State falling in Quadrant 3. The Racers received the Ohio Valley Convention regular-season title and the OVC Match.
|—
|30-2
18
|UConn is 13-9 within the first two quadrants with wins over Auburn, Villanova and Seton Corridor (twice). The Huskies misplaced to Villanova within the semifinals of the Massive East Match.
|—
|23-9
19
|Illinois is 12-9 within the first two quadrants with wins over Wisconsin, Michigan State and Iowa (twice). The Illini misplaced to Indiana within the quarterfinals of the Massive Ten Match.
|—
|22-9
20
|Houston is 10-5 within the first two quadrants with wins over SMU, Oregon and Virginia. The Cougars’ subsequent recreation is Sunday in opposition to Memphis.
|—
|28-5
21
|Iowa is 11-9 within the first two quadrants with wins over Michigan State, Ohio State and Indiana (twice). The Hawkeyes’ subsequent recreation is Sunday in opposition to Purdue.
|—
|25-9
22
|Boise State is 13-6 within the first two quadrants with a further loss to Cal State Bakersfield falling in Quadrant 4. The Broncos received the Mountain West and the Mountain West Match.
|1
|27-7
23
|Colorado State is 13-Four within the first two quadrants with a further loss to UNLV falling in Quadrant 3. The Rams misplaced to San Diego State within the semifinals of the Mountain West Match.
|1
|25-5
24
|Michigan State is 13-11 within the first two quadrants with a further loss to Northwestern falling in Quadrant 3. The Spartans misplaced to Purdue within the semifinals of the Massive Ten Match.
|—
|22-12
25
|USC is 9-5 within the first two quadrants with further losses to Stanford and Oregon falling in Quadrant 3. The Trojans misplaced to UCLA within the semifinals of the Pac-12 Match.
|—
|26-7
26
|LSU is 11-10 within the first two quadrants with a further loss to Ole Miss falling in Quadrant 3. The Tigers misplaced to Arkansas within the quarterfinals of the SEC Match.
|—
|22-11
