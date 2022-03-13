College basketball rankings: Arizona wraps-up a No. 1 seed in Tommy Lloyd’s first season as a head coach

Tommy Lloyd wasn’t a well-liked rent amongst former Arizona gamers final April for causes that did not make a lot sense to most individuals who by no means performed at Arizona.

The backlash was … bizarre.

Both manner, I am sure, all people linked to this system is on board now as a result of Lloyd, a longtime Gonzaga assistant, simply recorded probably the most unbelievable debut seasons any first-year coach has ever recorded heading into Choice Sunday. The Wildcats beat UCLA late Saturday 84-76 to win the Pac-12 Match title after already profitable the Pac-12 regular-season title. In order that they’re 31-Three general and 15-Three within the first two quadrants with zero losses exterior of Quadrant 1. And that may, when the bracket is unveiled later Sunday, be sufficient to make Lloyd simply the third males’s coach in historical past to safe a No. 1 seed within the NCAA Match in his first season as a Division I head coach.

It is wonderful stuff.

And the highest of the bracket ought to now be set.

Brackets are right here! Get back in your pools and be a part of our Men’s and Women’s Challenges for the possibility to win a brand new truck and a school basketball dream journey!

Reality is, Gonzaga and Arizona have been locks to be No. 1 seeds even earlier than the Wildcats beat UCLA — and when Kansas received the Massive 12 Match Saturday, after sharing the Massive 12 regular-season title with Baylor, the Jayhawks additionally locked-up a No. 1 seed because of a resume that includes a national-best 12 Quadrant 1 wins and only one loss exterior of Quadrant 1. As for the fourth No. 1 seed, it ought to belong to Baylor. Scott Drew’s Bears are 26-6 general, 10-5 in Quadrant 1, and 18-6 within the first two quadrants. No matter what Tennessee and Purdue do Sunday, neither may have a resume superior to the resume Baylor has already constructed.

Due to every part I simply wrote, Gonzaga, Arizona, Kansas and Baylor are No. 1, No. 2, No. Three and No. Four in Sunday morning’s up to date CBS Sports activities Prime 25 And 1 every day faculty basketball rankings. The NCAA Match bracket will probably be revealed Sunday at 6 p.m. ET on CBS.

Prime 25 And 1 rankings