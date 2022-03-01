College basketball rankings: Baylor battling through injuries, but still No. 2 in updated Top 25 And 1

Baylor has been operating without two rotation players, one of whom is the team’s second-leading scorer. That’s obviously not ideal. Regardless, the Bears have still won four straight games over three likely NCAA Tournament teams, the latest of which was Monday’s 68-61 victory at Texas that doubled as Baylor’s national-best 12th Quadrant 1 win.

It’s incredible stuff (once again) from Scott Drew.

The reigning national champions remain on track to be a No.1 seed in the NCAA Tournament for the second straight year — and it would be for a third straight year if the 2020 NCAA Tournament weren’t canceled in the first months of the COVID-19 global pandemic. Moreover, Baylor is 79-11 in the past three seasons, 10-1 against top-10 teams in the past two seasons, and in position to win at least a share of the Big 12 regular-season title for the second straight year.

That’s the good news.

The bad news is that Baylor’s second-leading scorer, LJ Cryer, remains sidelined with a foot injury. He’s missed nine of the Bears’ past 10 games — and, for what it’s worth, ESPN’s Fran Fraschilla said during Monday’s broadcast that he doesn’t believe Cryer will play again this season. If that’s true — and there’s no reason to doubt Fraschilla, who is as plugged-in to the Big 12 as anybody — then the Bears will be forced to attempt to repeat without both Cryer and Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua, the latter of whom is out for the season because of a major knee injury that required surgery.

Baylor remains No. 2 in Tuesday morning’s updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings. The Bears will close the regular season Saturday against Iowa State.

