College basketball rankings: Gonzaga is new preseason No. 1 after commitment from SoCon Player of the Year

1
Gonzaga
| The Bulldogs’ rating relies on Gonzaga returning six of the highest eight scorers from a workforce that completed first at KenPom – amongst them Drew Timme and Julian Strawther. That gives Mark Few with a robust veteran core that might be supported by transfers – most notably Malachi Smith, a combo guard who averaged 19.9 factors for Chattanooga final season whereas incomes Southern Convention Participant of the Yr honors.
| 3
| 28-4
2
N. Carolina
| The Tar Heels’ rating relies on North Carolina returning each rotation participant apart from Brady Manek – amongst them All-American Armando Bacot, NCAA Event star Caleb Love and defensive specialist Leaky Black. UNC has one of the best and most-accomplished returning core within the sport.
| 1
| 29-10
3
Houston
| The Cougars’ rating relies on Houston returning a core that includes each gamers it misplaced to harm in December (Marcus Sasser and Tramon Mark) plus Jamal Shead. That is three double-digit scorers Kelvin Sampson ought to should pair with Jarace Walker, a 5-star freshman who’s among the many causes Houston will as soon as once more be the favourite within the AAC.
| 1
| 32-6
4
Kentucky
| The Wildcats’ rating relies on CBS Sports activities Nationwide Participant of the Yr Oscar Tshiebwe returning (alongside fellow starter Sahvir Wheeler) and being joined by a recruiting class highlighted by five-star guard Cason Wallace. Keion Brooks coming into the switch portal wasn’t ultimate however will merely create an even bigger alternative for Jacob Toppin, who had higher taking pictures percentages than Brooks from the sector and 3-point line final season.
| 1
| 26-8
5
Arkansas
| The Razorbacks’ rating relies on Arkansas dropping each significant piece moreover Davonte Davis, which is not ultimate. However Eric Musselman’s workforce ought to nonetheless be a Closing 4 contender because of the addition of three five-star freshman (Nick Smith, Anthony Black and Jordan Walsh) plus impactful transfers like Ricky Council (Wichita State), Jalen Graham (Arizona State), Makhel Mitchell (Rhode Island) and Makhi Mitchell (Rhode Island).
| —
| 28-9
6
Duke
| The Blue Devils’ rating relies on Duke returning Jeremy Roach and pairing him with the nation’s top-ranked recruiting class that features three of one of the best 4 prospects within the Class of 2022, based on 247Sports activities. Jon Scheyer’s first workforce might be gentle on expertise however loaded with NBA prospects.
| 2
| 32-7
7
Baylor
| The Bears’ rating relies on LJ Cryer, Adam Flagler and Flo Thamba coming back from a workforce that shared the Massive 12 title with Kansas. The addition of 5-star guard Keyonte George ought to give Baylor one of many sport’s finest backcourts.
| 1
| 27-7
8
Kansas
| The Jayhawks’ rating relies on Kansas returning a core of Jalen Wilson, Dajuan Harris and Joseph Yusefu from the workforce that gained the nationwide championship. A top-five recruiting class highlighted by 5-star prospects Gradey Dick, MJ Rice and Ernest Udeh – plus Texas Tech switch Kevin McCullar – ought to have Invoice Self’s program competing for one more Massive 12 title.
| 1
| 34-6
9
Tennessee
| The Volunteers’ rating relies on Tennessee returning 4 of its prime 5 scorers – amongst them Santiago Vescovi and Josiah-Jordan James. Tennessee will miss one-and-done level guard Kennedy Chandler however ought to nonetheless be an element close to the highest of the SEC thanks partly to the addition of five-star ahead Julian Phillips.
| —
| 27-8
10
UCLA
| The Bruins’ rating relies on Jaime Jaquez, Jules and Tyger Campbell offering Mick Cronin with a veteran core to pair with a top-10 recruiting class highlighted by five-star prospects Amari Bailey and Adem Bona. If the freshman are robust from the beginning, UCLA ought to have an opportunity to make the Closing 4 for the second time in three years.
| —
| 27-8
11
Creighton
| The Bluejays’ rating relies on Creighton returning 5 of the highest seven scorers from a workforce that superior to the Spherical of 32 of the NCAA Event. The addition of South Dakota State switch Baylor Scheierman, the reigning Summit League Participant of the Yr, makes Greg McDermott’s workforce the clear favourite within the Massive East.
| —
| 23-12
12
Texas
| The Longhorns’ rating relies on Texas returning the highest two scorers from a workforce that completed 15th at KenPom – specifically Timmy Allen and Marcus Carr, every of whom is utilizing a fifth yr of eligibility. Chris Beard is including to that core a top-15 recruiting class highlighted by two five-star prospects (Dillon Mitchell and Arterio Morris) and Iowa State switch Tyrese Hunter.
| —
| 22-12
13
Auburn
| The Tigers’ rating relies on Auburn returning 4 of the highest six scorers – amongst them Okay.D. Johnson, Wendell Inexperienced and Allen Flanigan – from a workforce that earned a No. 2 seed within the NCAA Event. That core might be joined by a pleasant incoming class highlighted by Morehead State switch Johni Broome and five-star middle Yohan Traore.
| —
| 28-6
14
TCU
| The Horned Frogs’ rating relies on TCU returning the highest six scorers from a workforce that beat Kansas late and completed 26th at KenPom. That skilled core ought to have Jamie Dixon’s workforce competing for what may very well be TCU’s first Massive 12 title.
| —
| 21-13
15
Villanova
| The Wildcats’ rating relies on Villanova returning six of the highest 9 scorers from its Closing 4 workforce – amongst them Brandon Slater and Caleb Daniels. Jay Wright left Kyle Neptune with a pleasant core that ought to enable the brand new Villanova coach to maintain the Wildcats within the nationwide dialog.
| —
| 30-8
16
Indiana
| The Hoosiers’ rating relies on Indiana returning the highest three scorers from a workforce that made the NCAA Event – amongst them Trayce Jackson-Davis, who may very well be a candidate for Massive Ten Participant of the Yr. Indiana’s recruiting class is ranked fifth nationally and highlighted by 5-star prospects Jalen Hood-Schifino and Malik Reneau.
| —
| 21-14
17
Texas A&M
| The Aggies’ rating relies on Texas A&M returning each related participant — moreover Quenton Jackson — who helped the Aggies make the championship recreation of the NIT. Buzz Williams made the NCAA Event in Yr Four at each Marquette and Virginia Tech and may do the identical at Texas A&M.
| —
| 27-13
18
Michigan
| The Wolverines’ rating relies on a returning core of Hunter Dickinson and Terrance Williams being joined by an incoming class highlighted by Princeton switch Jaelin Llewellyn and top-40 prospect Jett Howard, the latter of whom was named MVP on the Iverson Traditional. Juwan Howad ought to have the Wolverines within the NCAA Event for the third straight season.
| —
| 19-15
19
Oregon
| The Geese’ rating relies on Oregon returning three of its prime six scorers – amongst them double-digit scorers Will Richardson and Quincy Guerrier. A recruiting class that includes 5-star prospects Kel’el Ware and Dior Johnson, plus JUCO All-American Tyrone Williams and Colorado switch Keeshawn Barthelemy, ought to enable Dana Altman to have a pleasant bounce-back season and presumably compete for what can be a 3rd Pac-12 title in a four-year span.
| —
| 20-15
20
Arizona
| The Wildcats’ rating relies on Arizona returning a core of Azuolas Tubelis, Kerr Kriisa, Pelle Larsson and Oumar Ballo. That needs to be sufficient to maintain Tommy Lloyd’s program close to the highest of the Pac-12 standings.
| —
| 33-4
21
Alabama
| The Crimson Tide’s rating relies on Alabama returning 4 of its prime eight scorers from an NCAA Event workforce – amongst them Noah Gurley and Charles Bediako. Nate Oats ought to mix that core with a top-five recruiting class that includes two 5-star prospects and Ohio switch Mark Sears.
| —
| 19-14
22
Purdue
| The Boilermakers’ rating relies on Purdue returning three of the highest seven scorers from a workforce that made the Candy 16 of the NCAA Event – amongst them All-American candidate Zach Edey. Admittedly, that is not rather a lot — however Matt Painter deserves the advantage of the doubt primarily based on the consistency with which he runs his program.
| —
| 29-8
23
Dayton
| The Flyers’ rating relies on Dayton returning the highest 5 scorers from a workforce that simply missed the NCAA Event – amongst them double-digit scorers Daron Holmes and Toumani Camara. If Anthony Grant can hold his gifted freshmen out of the switch portal, the Flyers’ future is vibrant within the Atlantic 10.
| —
| 24-11
24
Ohio St.
| The Buckeyes’ rating relies on Zed Key and Justice Sueing returning and being joined by a top-five recruiting class that includes 4 top-65 prospects. Transfers Sean McNeil (West Virginia), Isaac Likekele (Oklahoma State) and Tanner Holden (Wright State) will present Chris Holtmann with a pleasant trio of veteran newcomers.
| —
| 20-12
25
Michigan St.
| The Spartans’ rating relies on Michigan State returning 5 of the highest 9 scorers from a workforce that superior to the Spherical of 32 of the NCAA Event. Max Christie’s choice to stay within the NBA Draft is a blow – however Tom Izzo ought to nonetheless coach in his 25th straight NCAA Event subsequent March.
| —
| 23-13
26
Saint Louis
| The Billikens’ rating relies on Saint Louis returning 4 starters – amongst them backcourt mates Yuri Collins and Gibson Jimerson – and including switch Javon Pickett, who averaged 11.1 factors at Missouri final season. SLU can be getting again Javonte Perkins, who led the workforce in scoring two seasons in the past earlier than lacking final season with a torn ACL.
| —
| 23-12