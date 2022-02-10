College basketball rankings: Tennessee is heating up with a rematch of its loss to Kentucky looming

Among the first real signs that Kentucky might be special enough to win the 2022 NCAA Tournament came when the Wildcats smacked Tennessee by 28 points last month at Rupp Arena. It was a beatdown during which UK shot 67.9% from the field and scored 107 points on a Tennessee defense that ranks among the best nationally.

After that, it was reasonable to be concerned about UT.

But the Vols have recovered nicely. They’re 6-1 in their past seven games with the lone loss in that stretch being a 52-51 loss on the road to a Texas team that’s also surging. Tennessee added a fourth Quadrant 1 win to its resume Wednesday via a 72-63 victory at Mississippi State. The Vols are now 9-6 in the first two quadrants with zero losses outside of Quadrant 1 and zero losses at home.

For what it’s worth, KenPom.com currently projects Tennessee to be a favorite in each of its final seven regular-season games. It’s a stretch that includes a rematch with Kentucky, a showdown with Auburn, and two games against Arkansas — one at home, one on the road. So winning all seven is obviously unlikely. But the fact that the Vols have gone from 2-3 in the SEC to 8-3 in the SEC since getting rolled by Kentucky is proof that Tennessee bounced back incredibly and is trending in the right direction. As a result, there are now multiple reasons to believe next Tuesday’s game with John Calipari’s Wildcats will likely unfold differently than the previous meeting.

Tennessee is No. 19 in Thursday morning’s updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings. The Vols will host Vanderbilt at Thompson-Boling Arena on Saturday.

