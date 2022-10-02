College football bowl projections: Oklahoma State hops into New Year’s Six as top teams tested in Week 5

It is not straightforward being king. Georgia is taking everyone’s greatest shot and Missouri’s was virtually adequate on Saturday. The Bulldogs rallied with two fourth-quarter touchdowns to beat the Tigers and keep on the No. 1 spot in this week’s College Football Playoff projection.

Earlier in the day, projected No. 3 Alabama noticed reigning Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young injured in the primary half at Arkansas. Backup quarterback Jalen Milroe got here off the bench to steer the Crimson Tide to a giant win. Clemson additionally held on to its projected No. 4 seed after a 30-20 win over NC State. The Wolfpack are nonetheless projected to the ACC spot in the Orange Bowl. Ohio State was the one workforce in our CFP projection to have a straightforward time of issues. Rutgers was no match for the anticipated No. 2 seed Buckeyes in a 49-10 defeat.

College Football Playoff

Jan. 9 National Championship

Inglewood, Calif. Title recreation Semifinal winners Dec. 31 Peach Bowl

Atlanta Semifinal (1) Georgia vs. (4) Clemson Dec. 31 Fiesta Bowl

Glendale, Ariz. Semifinal (2) Ohio State vs. (3) Alabama

Where the wheels appeared to come back off Saturday was for the Sooner Schooner. Oklahoma gave up 41 first-half factors in a 55-24 loss at TCU. The Sooners have fallen out of the New Year’s Six bowl projections completely and been changed by anticipated Big 12 champion Oklahoma State. The Cowboys picked up a giant win at Baylor and now seem like the favourite in the convention race.

The Pac-12 race for the Rose Bowl, or presumably the CFP, heats up in the following few weeks. Favorite Utah is at undefeated UCLA subsequent Saturday; it turns round and hosts USC the next week. The Trojans face a troublesome Washington State workforce at dwelling in advance of that battle with the Utes. The Bruins have every week off after the Utah recreation to arrange for a visit to Oregon. The solely matchup amongst these 4 teams that’s not being performed in the common season is USC vs. Oregon.

If a type of 4 emerges undefeated and earns a spot in the CFP, it’s doable that two of the others might play in New Year’s Six video games.

New Year’s Six bowl video games

There are nonetheless 4 teams with sub-.500 data in this week’s bowl projections, however solely three of them are 5-7. Army West Point remains to be projected end 5-6 and obtain a bowl placement regardless of a loss to Georgia State. The Black Knights are literally projected to complete 6-6 total, however with two wins over FCS opponents, solely a type of will finally depend towards bowl eligibility.

Some questions got here in this week about whether or not James Madison might develop into bowl eligible if there usually are not sufficient teams to fill slots. While there’s a comparatively new provision for a workforce transitioning to FBS to go to a bowl — if it will have been eligible in any other case and if there’s a gap — that solely applies to teams in the ultimate 12 months of their transition to FBS. For James Madison, that can be subsequent season.

Don’t see your workforce? Check out the remainder of Jerry Palm’s bowl projections after Week 5.