College football games, Week 7: Tennessee aims to exorcise past demons with monumental win vs. Alabama

Jeremy Pruitt does not need this week to be about him, however he does miss his guys. It’s been 21 months since Tennessee’s former coach was fired amid allegations he introduced in recruits to Knoxville, Tennessee, through the COVID-19 recruiting useless interval. Still, his presence — indirectly — hovers over Saturday’s showdown between the No. 6 Volunteers and No. 3 Alabama.
Only a handful of the Vols’ gamers are ones that he didn’t deliver into this system, Pruitt famous.
That’s much less of a problem than the Tennessee discover of allegations that dropped in July. In it, Pruitt is alleged to have overseen this system throughout a time when there have been 18 Level I violations.
Most damning is the allegation that Pruitt and his spouse “knowingly arranged” for impermissible recruiting visits and inducements. Pruitt denied these assertions to CBS Sports however did not go into element.
The investigation additionally creates a disjunction heading into the SEC on CBS recreation of the week. This magical season could haven’t been attainable with out Pruitt. In addition to bringing in gamers resembling Heisman Trophy contending quarterback Hendon Hooker and main extensive receiver Jalin Hyatt, sources say Pruitt inspired Tennessee gamers to keep at Rocky Top after his firing.
The investigation shouldn’t be one thing that anybody at Tennessee needs to take into account this week. Alabama and Tennessee head into the sport each undefeated for the primary time since 1989. Rocky Top could promote out of cigars.
It’s unknown whether or not Tennessee can be penalized in time to impression this season, however the expenses are so severe that a postseason ban has to be on the desk. (However, lack of institutional management shouldn’t be.) CBS Sports beforehand reported Tennessee may very well be a check case on how the NCAA views penalizing harmless athletes in some of these conditions.
Pruitt will possible be torn on Saturday. He is an Alabama graduate who coached for the Crimson Tide, however his one and solely head teaching job was with the Vols the place he went 16-19 in three seasons.
He is out of the teaching occupation. The discover features a perception from the NCAA that the infractions committee may conclude Pruitt has violated the coach accountability bylaw. That rule states a coach is liable for oversight of his program. A show-cause order is feasible for Pruitt. That is the scarlet letter from the NCAA that might render him unhireable for a interval of years.
During the COVID-19 useless interval that lasted from March 2020 to June 2021, mother and father and athletes had been solely allowed to make unofficial visits. During that point they weren’t allowed to meet anybody from the athletic division. The discover of allegations says the Tennessee workers “knowingly planned and arranged the visits” of some recruits.
Hooker transferred from Virginia Tech in January 2021. Only 19 days later, Pruitt was fired. The two by no means met in individual, Pruitt mentioned. The recruitment was carried out over the cellphone and on zoom.
“When I got to Tennessee, I got back into the flow of things,” Hooker advised CBS Sports. “I was able to have full access to the film room. I was in the facility eight hours a day watching film. Even if no other player was in there, I was in there trying to figure out what was going on. Not only am I new, it’s a new system. I want to show the coaches I’m fully invested.”
Extensive credit score ought to go to present coach Josh Heupel, who’s 12-6 with that roster. The Vols are 5-0 for the primary time since 2016 and have rapidly recognized their very own identification below Heupel’s watch. Neyland Stadium can be packed for one of many greatest Tennessee video games in years.
But someplace again dwelling in Alabama, Pruitt will watch with break up allegiances however realizing one factor about Saturday.
“This is about these players,” he mentioned.
Let’s be clear: Alabama in all probability cannot win at Tennessee with out star QB and reigning Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young. That was evident final week when backup Jalen Milroe turned it over 3 times — in a house recreation — protecting Texas A&M so shut the competition went down to the ultimate play. As of Wednesday, coach Nick Saban mentioned his quarterback was on a “pitch count” and would progress in apply on Thursday. In essence, not a lot has modified since Young was injured Oct. 1 at Arkansas.
We tried to give a normal timeline on shoulder sprain restoration final week, however that wasn’t accounting for Saban’s misdirection. Young was introduced because the starter minutes earlier than final week’s Texas A&M recreation, solely to see Milroe make his first profession begin. Expect related method this week. We will not know who’s beginning till Alabama’s first offensive sequence.
College Football Playoff armageddon
Might as nicely put this on the market now. If Tennessee beats Alabama, there’s a state of affairs for 3 SEC groups within the College Football Playoff. Here’s the way it works: Alabama rights itself with the return of Young and wins out, together with defeating No. 1 Georgia within the SEC Championship Game. Tennessee will get via its schedule with its solely loss coming Nov. 5 at Georgia.
That more than likely leaves two within the CFP with Alabama and Georgia each at 12-1. It can be exhausting to pass over the Vols at 11-1, ending second within the SEC East, with a win over Bama. That’s both the most effective factor ever (to some) or a sign (to others) the 12-team playoff cannot get right here quick sufficient.
Rice-Eccles magic
Lincoln Riley cannot know what he is entering into. He simply cannot. Utah’s Rice-Eccles Stadium is among the loudest venues within the nation. The recreation kicking off in primetime will add to the “preparations” within the tailgates. That’s a giant cause No. 20 Utah has received its final 11 video games at dwelling and 22 of the final 23. Riley is the primary USC coach to win his first six video games on the college since 1951. Turnovers will possible rule the evening. Between them, the 2 colleges have 29 interceptions. No. 7 USC leads the nation in turnover margin.
This is meant to be USC’s hardest recreation on its approach to a attainable playoff berth. Get past this one and an undefeated common season appears to be like doable. A Utah win abruptly provides the Utes the tiebreaker over the Trojans within the single-division Pac-12.
Battle for the Big Ten East
Sorry to cross streams right here, however No. 10 Penn State wants Micah Parsons to beat No. 5 Michigan. Parsons is out of eligibility, clearly, however the Nittany Lions linebacker has taken his maniacal tackling expertise to the Cowboys. Will Penn State deliver that mentality to Michigan?
That’s price asking for a program that labels itself Linebacker U. Halfway via the season, Penn State doesn’t have a defender within the prime 50 in tackles within the Big Ten. The closest linebacker to that record is Abdul Carter (18 tackles, two for loss, two go breakups and one compelled fumble). He additionally wears No. 11, identical as Parsons.
Michigan is the one crew in addition to Alabama to rank within the prime 10 in offense and protection. Penn State has induced 11 turnovers within the final three video games. For the primary time in 25 years, the groups will meet each ranked within the prime 10. The winner has the consideration of staying within the Big East race, with Ohio State nonetheless to go for each.
New Big 12 preview
If you are questioning about who is likely to be the alpha canine within the reconfigured Big 12, check out Fort Worth, Texas, on Saturday. The recreation between No. 8 Oklahoma State and No. 13 TCU is likely to be a preview of the Big 12’s ruling class. It is, to this level, the league’s recreation of the yr. Mike Gundy is the most effective coach with the most effective program with the lack of Texas and Oklahoma. TCU is third nationally in scoring having trailed for all of 16 ½ minutes within the first 5 video games. The Pokes are fourth in scoring having received every recreation by double figures (similar to Ohio State!) Former defensive coordinator Jim Knowles left sufficient behind that the Cowboys lead the nation in tackles for loss. There had been 14 final week in opposition to Texas Tech.
Speaking of the Big 12, it is price asking whether or not Oklahoma is the worst crew within the league. The case could be made as Kansas heads to Norman, Oklahoma, After the surprising shutout by the hands of Texas — the worst whitewash in program historical past — the Sooners (3-3) are taking inventory of the harm. The protection has turned out to be OU’s worst in years. The Sooners are useless final within the league permitting 450 yards per recreation. That’s 178 yards greater than the 2009 unit that gave up 272 yards per recreation in a five-loss season. That additionally marks the final time the Sooners had been 3-3. “We’re not tackling very good right now, if anybody hasn’t noticed,” coach Brent Venables mentioned this week.
But if you’d like to dig down on what occurred this yr, take into account the switch portal. Quarterback Caleb Williams received in it and went to USC. That modified all the things. In down years, OU may at the very least outscore opponents. No extra. The common of 30.8 factors per recreation is the fewest since 2006. Add to that Venables being a first-year coach, there’s nonetheless lots to work out. The sudden downturn hints on the forgettable John Blake period. The final coach earlier than Bob Stoops, Blake posted the worst three-year document in OU historical past, 12-22.
Bryan Harsin’s lengthy farewell
Say what you’ll in regards to the Auburn coach’s scenario, it is all the time troubling to see an excellent man going via this form of ordeal. With 5 colleges already available in the market, it is logical to assume Auburn will bounce onto the teaching carousel after a supposed loss at Ole Miss. This is your 2-minute warning. A firing two days from now would mark the fifth Sunday within the final six at the very least one Power Five coach has been let go.
If transfers can get waivers faster than Tennessee’s tempo, why does No. 25 James Madison (at Georgia Southern) have to wait two years to be postseason eligible? Who is it going to harm? The two-year probationary interval for FCS shifting up to FBS is an antiquated rule. Allowing the Dukes to be bowl eligible is not going to trigger an FCS bum rush. Even if it does, who cares? The Power Five stay in a course of of getting a stranglehold over all the things from recruiting to income to NCAA governance. The college mentioned lately it should attraction to be bowl-eligible subsequent season. Allowing the Dukes in early can be an effective way to have a good time the sport.
story by The Texas Tribune Source link