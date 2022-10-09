College football scores, rankings, highlights: Clemson, USC overcome slow starts to remain undefeated

Though Week 6 marked a uncommon Saturday during which no top-10 groups misplaced, little got here straightforward for the nation’s greatest groups as upsets have been thwarted by some heavy favorites across the nation. Among these escaping with victories after some early bother have been No. 1 Alabama, No. 5 Clemson and No. 6 USC with all three groups remaining undefeated forward of massive convention video games subsequent week.
Clemson discovered itself locked in a 3-3 tie with struggling Boston College for practically the complete second quarter earlier than the Tigers lastly scored the sport’s first landing within the ultimate minute of the primary half en route to a 31-3 win. Though the Tigers dominated defensively, it was clear even in a 28-point victory that the offense stays a piece in progress; Clemson totaled simply 364 yards and punted seven occasions. The Tigers journey to Florida State subsequent week.
Similarly, USC held off Washington State for a 30-14 residence win largely due to its protection. The Trojans initally squandered an early 10-0 lead by permitting back-to-back landing drives within the second quarter. From there, they buckled down, holding Washington State scoreless on its subsequent eight possessions to shut the sport. Travis Dye led the way in which offensively with 149 yards speeding and a landing on 28 carries for the Trojans, which journey to face No. 11 Utah subsequent week. The Utes misplaced 42-32 at UCLA on Saturday however should current USC with its hardest check but.
Outside the highest 10, NC State overcame the lack of quarterback Devin Leary to edge a feisty Florida State crew 19-17. The Wolfpack outscored the Seminoles 16-0 within the second half with Leary on the sideline along with his arm in a sling.
College football scores, schedule: Week 6
No. 4 Michigan 31, Indiana 10 — Recap
No. 8 Tennessee 40, No. 25 LSU 13 — Takeaways, recap
No. 17 TCU 38, No. 19 Kansas 31 — Recap
No. 23 Mississippi State 40, Arkansas 17 — Recap
Texas 49, Oklahoma 0 — Takeaways, recap
No. 2 Georgia 42, Auburn 10 — Takeaways, recap
No. 7 Oklahoma State 41, Texas Tech 31 — Recap
No. 18 UCLA 42, No. 11 Utah 32 — Recap
No. 3 Ohio State 49, Michigan State 20 — Takeaways, recap
No. 5 Clemson 31, Boston College 3 — Recap
No. 6 USC 30, Washington State 14 — Recap
Notre Dame 28, No. 16 BYU 20 — Recap
No. 1 Alabama 24, Texas A&M 20 — Takeaways, recap
Check out the complete Week 6 scoreboard
