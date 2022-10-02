College football scores, rankings, highlights: USC, Oregon cruise as Pac-12’s best handle business

Week 5 of the faculty football season introduced extra shenanigans as 10 groups ranked within the AP Top 25 suffered defeat. But with No. 6 USC, No. 12 Utah and No. 13 Oregon caring for business at dwelling in opposition to league foes, the Pac-12 prevented important carnage an evening after No. 15 Washington fell in opposition to UCLA.
The Trojans loved a pleasant bounce-back efficiency offensively of their 42-25 win over Arizona State, with quarterback Caleb Williams finishing 27 of 37 passes for 348 yards and three touchdowns. Williams added one other rating on the bottom as he put final week’s lackluster displaying in a 17-14 win over Oregon State within the rearview mirror.
With video games in opposition to 4-1 Washington State and 4-1 Utah forward earlier than a bye week, the Trojans wanted to get issues tuned up. While the offense clicked a lot of the night time, USC did enable Arizona State to attain on its first three possessions earlier than the protection discovered its footing within the third quarter. Ultimately, a a 4-yard landing connection between Williams and Kyron Hudson with 10:54 remaining put the Trojans forward 42-25 and ended any drama.
College football scores, schedule: Week 5
Air Force 13, Navy 10 — Recap
No. 4 Michigan 27, Iowa 14 — Recap
No. 14 Ole Miss 22, No. 7 Kentucky 19 — Rebels, Kiffin decide up signature win
TCU 55, No. 18 Oklahoma 24 — Sooners fall to 0-2 in Big 12
No. 2 Alabama 49, No. 20 Arkansas 26 — Tide overcome lack of Young in win
No. 3 Ohio State 49, Rutgers 10 — Recap
No. 9 Oklahoma State 36, No. 16 Baylor 25 — Recap
No. 22 Wake Forest 31, No. 23 Florida State 21 — Recap
Mississippi State 42, No. 17 Texas A&M 24 — Recap
LSU 21, Auburn 17 — Recap
No. 1 Georgia 26, Missouri 22 — Dawgs escape upset with late TDs
No. 5 Clemson 30, No. 10 NC State 20 — DJU stars as Tigers oust Wolfpack
Texas 38, West Virginia 20 — Recap
No. 6 USC 42, Arizona State 25 — Recap
