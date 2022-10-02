College football scores, schedule, NCAA top 25 rankings, games today: Georgia, Texas, LSU, Auburn in action

Week 5 of the school football season brings followers a loaded schedule of action as convention play heats up across the nation and the contenders start to separate from the pack. With 22 AP Top 25-ranked groups in action and 5 games pitting a few of these groups in opposition to one another, the primary Saturday of October must be stuffed with drama.
The action begins with a loaded midday ET slate that includes No. 4 Michigan touring to Iowa and a cross-division SEC showdown between No. 14 Ole Miss and No. 7 Kentucky. The afternoon window offers two large convention clashes with No. 20 Arkansas internet hosting No. 2 Alabama in the SEC on CBS Game of the Week and No. 16 Baylor internet hosting No. 9 Oklahoma State in a rematch of final season’s Big 12 Championship Game.
In the night, No. 5. Clemson hosts No. 10 NC State in an enormous ACC Atlantic battle whereas No. 1 Georgia hits the street to face Missouri. Finally, the late-night window options No. 6 USC and No. 13 Oregon in action as heavy favorites at residence in opposition to Arizona State and Stanford, respectively.
All instances Eastern
College football scores, schedule: Week 5
Air Force 13, Navy 10 — Recap
No. 4 Michigan 27, Iowa 14 — Recap
No. 14 Ole Miss 22, No. 7 Kentucky 19 — Rebels, Kiffin decide up signature win
TCU 55, No. 18 Oklahoma 24 — Sooners fall to 0-2 in Big 12
No. 2 Alabama 49, No. 20 Arkansas 26 — Tide overcome lack of Young in win
No. 3 Ohio State 49, Rutgers 10 — Recap
No. 9 Oklahoma State 36, No. 16 Baylor 25 — Recap
No. 22 Wake Forest 31, No. 23 Florida State 21 — Recap
Mississippi State 42, No. 17 Texas A&M 24 — Recap
LSU at Auburn — ESPN — GameTracker
No. 1 Georgia at Missouri — SEC Network — GameTracker
No. 10 NC State vs. No. 5 Clemson — ABC — LIVE updates
West Virginia at Texas — GameTracker
Arizona State at No. 6 USC — 10:30 p.m. on ESPN
