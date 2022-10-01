College football scores, schedule, NCAA top 25 rankings, games today: Ohio State, Oklahoma State in action

Week 5 of the school football season brings followers a loaded schedule of action as convention play heats up across the nation and the contenders start to separate from the pack. With 22 AP Top 25-ranked groups in action and 5 games pitting a few of these groups in opposition to one another, the primary Saturday of October ought to be crammed with drama.
The action begins with a loaded midday ET slate that includes No. 4 Michigan touring to Iowa and a cross-division SEC showdown between No. 14 Ole Miss and No. 7 Kentucky. The afternoon window offers two large convention clashes with No. 20 Arkansas internet hosting No. 2 Alabama in the SEC on CBS Game of the Week and No. 16 Baylor internet hosting No. 9 Oklahoma State in a rematch of final season’s Big 12 Championship Game.
In the night, No. 5. Clemson hosts No. 10 NC State in an enormous ACC Atlantic battle whereas No. 1 Georgia hits the highway to face Missouri. Finally, the late-night window options No. 6 USC and No. 13 Oregon in action as heavy favorites at dwelling in opposition to Arizona State and Stanford, respectively.
CBS Sports will probably be right here each step of the way in which to replace you with the most recent scores, highlights and storylines all through the day. All instances Eastern
College football scores, schedule: Week 5
Air Force 13, Navy 10 — Recap
No. 4 Michigan 27, Iowa 14 — Recap
No. 14 Ole Miss 22, No. 7 Kentucky 19 — Rebels, Kiffin decide up signature win
TCU 55, No. 18 Oklahoma 24 — Sooners fall to 0-2 in Big 12
No. 2 Alabama at No. 20 Arkansas — CBS — LIVE updates
Rutgers at No. 3 Ohio State — Big Ten Network — GameTracker
No. 9 Oklahoma State at No. 16 Baylor — Fox — GameTracker
No. 22 Wake Forest at No. 23 Florida State — ABC — GameTracker
No. 17 Texas A&M at Mississippi State — SEC Network — GameTracker
LSU at Auburn — 7 p.m. on ESPN — Expert picks, preview
No. 1 Georgia at Missouri — 7:30 p.m. on SEC Network — How to observe
No. 10 NC State vs. No. 5 Clemson — 7:30 p.m. on ABC — Expert picks, preview
West Virginia at Texas — 7:30 p.m. on FS1 — How to observe
Arizona State at No. 6 USC — 10:30 p.m. on ESPN
Check out all the Week 5 scoreboard
