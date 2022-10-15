College football scores, schedule, NCAA top 25 rankings, games today: Texas, Auburn, Ole Miss in action

Week 7 of the faculty football season brings followers a buffet of big-time games, together with six contests between ranked groups as convention races warmth up and the nationwide image begins to take form. In whole, 19 AP Top 25-ranked squads can be in action all through the day starting with the midday ET slate and persevering with till late in the night.
First up is a top-10 showdown in the Big Ten East between No. 5 Michigan and No. 10 Penn State, together with a matchup between No. 9 Ole Miss and Auburn in the day’s early wave. The afternoon brings a must-see SEC on CBS Game of the Week between No. 3 Alabama and No. 6 Tennessee in addition to an enormous Big 12 battle between No. 8 Oklahoma State and No. 13 TCU.
As the afternoon turns to nighttime, No. 4 Clemson travels to tackle Florida State, No. 22 Kentucky hosts No. 16 Mississippi State and an all-important Pac-12 showdown will get underway between No. 20 Utah and No. 7 USC. The Utes are slim residence favorites and could have an opportunity to finish the Trojans’ storybook begin.
CBS Sports can be right here each step of the best way to replace you with the newest scores, highlights and storylines all through the day. All instances Eastern
College football scores, schedule: Week 7
No. 10 Penn State at No. 5 Michigan — Fox — LIVE updates
Auburn at No. 9 Ole Miss — ESPN — GameTracker
No. 19 Kansas at Oklahoma — ESPN2 — — GameTracker
Iowa State at No. 22 Texas — ABC — GameTracker
No. 3 Alabama at No. 6 Tennessee — 3:30 p.m. on CBS — Expert picks, preview
Vanderbilt at No. 1 Georgia — 3:30 p.m. on SEC Network — How to look at
No. 8 Oklahoma State at No. 13 TCU — 3:30 p.m. on ABC — Expert picks, preview
No. 15 NC State at No. 18 Syracuse — 3:30 p.m. on ACC Network
LSU at Florida — 7 p.m. on ESPN — Expert picks, preview
No. 4 Clemson at Florida State — 7:30 p.m. on ABC
No. 16 Mississippi State at No. 22 Kentucky — 7:30 p.m. on SEC Network — How to look at
No. 7 USC at No. 20 Utah — 8 p.m. on Fox — Expert picks, preview
