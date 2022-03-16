College professor remembers American journalist killed in Ukraine

BRENT BURNELL. RENAULT WAS SHOT AND KILLED AT A CHECKPOINT NEAR KEEFE. HE WAS A GSTUE PROFESSOR HERE AT THE UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS IN 2019. AND THE UKRAINIAN PRESIDENT SAYS HE HOPES WERE NO SACRIFICE INSPIRES PEOPLE TO FIGHT FOR THE TRUTH. PRESIDENT ZELENSKY POSTED A LEER OTTN TWITTER TO RENEAU’S LOVED ONES SAYING IN PART QUOTE A TALENTED IN BVERA JOURNALIST, BRENT LOST HIS LIFE WHILE DOCUMENTING HUMAN TRAGEDY DEVASTATION AND SUFFERING OF MILLIONS OF UKRAINIANS WITH ALL HIS COURAGE AND DETERMINATION. HE TRAVELED TO THE MOST DANGEROUS WAR ZONES TO FILM THE UNPRECEDENTED RUTHLESSNESS AND EVIL ALSO INFLICTED UPON OUR NATION BY THE AGGRESSORTA STE. WE SPOKE TO HER NOSE FRIEND WHO IS ALSO COVERING THE WAR IN UKRAINE FMRO THE BORDER IN POLAND WAS VERY EXPERIENCED TO WNE WHAT HE WAS DOING. HE’S HELPED SO MUCH JOURNALISTS IN ARKANSASN I THE STATE OF ARKANSAS RENAULT WAS A VISITING PROFESSOR OF JOURNALISM ETHICS AT THE U OF A IN 2019 HIS COLLEAGUES THERE SAY, HE WAS THE TYPE OF PERSON WHO WAS NEVER AFRAID TO COVER DIFFICULT STORIES WHETHER IT WAS IN A WAR ZONE OR RIGHT HERE IN ARKANSAS. THEY’VE GOT A LOT OF GUTS AND GRIT AND AND THEY JUST COVER IT BECAUSE THEY FEEL LIKE THAT’S INFORMATION PEOEPL NEED TO KNOW THEY ARE DEDICATED TO TELLING THE TRUTH. NO MATTER HOW DIFFICULT IT MAY BE TO HEAR IT AND SEE IT PEOPLE WHO KNEW HER KNOWAY S HE WAS COURAGEOUS AND DEDICATED. HE DIDN’T TAKE THE EASY PATH. WHETHER HE WAS DRAWN TO THOSE KINDS OF DIFFICULT STORIES,R O IF HE JUST FELL LIKE THAT WAS HIS MISSION IN LIFE. HE COVERED THEM. IT’S ALREADY A UGLY WAR. I THINK WE’RE SO WE’RE IN THE BEGINNING PHASE. PRESIDENT ZELENSKY SAYS HIS COUNTRY IS THANKFUL FOR RENAULT’S COMMITMENT TO ETHICS AND JUSTICE REP
School professor remembers American journalist killed in Ukraine
In accordance with the Related Press, American journalist and Little Rock native, Brent Renaud, was killed by Russian forces after he and one other journalist have been stopped at a checkpoint close to Kyiv.Renaud was a visiting distinguished professor of journalism ethics on the College of Arkansas in 2019.UA College of Journalism and Strategic Media chair, professor Larry Foley, stated Renaud left an influence on college students, who discovered from his expertise within the subject.”It takes a particular breed, a particular form of journalist who could have the braveness to go to these tough locations, conflict zones, to report the reality. Not the stuff you may learn on the web, however what’s actually happening. He was devoted to that form of work his complete profession,” Foley stated.Foley stated he hopes Renaud is remembered for his grit and dedication to each journalism and Arkansas.”Brent was by no means afraid to cowl the underbelly of life, whether or not that be in a conflict zone, or individuals in rural or city America who have been victims of dependancy. He’d go for these tales, and I had nice respect for him,” Foley stated.Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson shared his condolences Sunday on Twitter saying, “I’m grateful to the devoted media protecting the assaults in Ukraine at nice private threat and sacrifice.” Watch the video above for the total story.
