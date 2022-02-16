Colleyville standoff- Hostage taker wanted machine gun: testimony

Henry Dwight “Michael” Williams instead sold Akram a Taurus G2C pistol, according to the testimony.

The man accused of selling a gun to Colleyville hostage taker Malik Akram told law enforcement that Akram had requested a “machine gun” that could hold “a lot of bullets,” according to testimony from an FBI agent in a hearing Wednesday.

Henry Dwight “Michael” Williams instead sold Akram a Taurus G2C pistol, the agent testified, according to Erin Dooley, spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

The testimony happened at a hearing in which U.S. Magistrate Judge Rebecca Rutherford ordered Williams to remain in jail, where he is being held, before his trial on a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Prosecutors argued that Williams poses a danger to the community and is also a flight risk, Dooley said.

The testimony from an FBI agent at the hearing also revealed that the gun sold to Akram had been stolen. The agent testified that Williams told authorities that Akram wanted a gun so he could “intimidate” someone who owned him money, Dooley said.

Williams told authorities that Akram also asked if he could buy methamphetamine and cocaine, according to the testimony.

Officials have said that Akram, on the morning of Jan. 15, entered the Congregation Beth Israel synagogue in Colleyville as Sabbath services were underway. A live stream of the services captured Akram making demands for the release of a Pakistani scientist, suspected of having ties to terrorism, who is imprisoned in a Fort Worth prison.

He later held four people, including the synagogue’s rabbi, hostage in a standoff that stretched for nearly 12 hours. All of the hostages were able to escape unharmed. Akram ultimately died after a special hostage rescue team brought in from Quantico, Virginia moved in and killed him.

More than a week later, federal authorities arrested and charged Williams, who had previously been convicted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and attempted possession of a controlled substance.

According to officials, Williams sold Akram the semiautomatic Taurus G2C pistol on Jan. 13, despite Williams being prohibited from carrying or selling firearms because of his prior conviction. Officials said they later recovered that gun at the end of the standoff.

Investigators said they first questioned Williams the day after the standoff, after an analysis of cellphone records showed he and the suspect had exchanged several calls in the days leading up to the standoff. Williams said he recalled meeting a man with a British accent, but could not remember his name.

Agents questioned Williams again on Jan. 24, after he was arrested on an outstanding state warrant, and showed him a photo of Akram. That’s when Williams confirmed he sold Akram the gun, officials said.

During testimony, the agent said Akram took out $550 from a check cashing business to pay for the gun before taking the bus and biking to meet Williams.