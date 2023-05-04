Collin County: Denton, Texas man sentenced for 2021 murder

The Collin County District Attorney’s Office has introduced that a 28-year-old man, Justin Broadnax of Denton, has been sentenced for the capturing and killing of 20-year-old Corey Mack. This crime came about outdoor of a Frisco rental complicated in 2021 whilst Broadnax was once out on bond. The officers have sentenced him to 50 years in jail for this heinous crime.

The incident passed off on August 21, 2021, when the Frisco law enforcement officials gained studies of a capturing close to Bright Academy Elementary School on the Silverado Apartments. Upon their arrival, they discovered the sufferer, Mack, with a chest wound. Despite being taken to a neighborhood sanatorium, he was once pronounced lifeless.

Reports counsel that Mack and his buddies had been placing out at his rental when Broadnax arrived unannounced on the lookout for his female friend. When the rental’s occupants requested Broadnax to go away, he to begin with refused. Broadnax’s female friend in the end controlled to persuade him to go away, however as they had been leaving, a controversy broke out, and Broadnax hit Mack within the face along with his elbow. This resulted in a fistfight between Mack, Broadnax, and several other different males. During the combat, Broadnax pulled out a gun from his waistband and shot Mack. He then fled the scene along with his female friend, known as Hannah Michelle Bond.

Both Broadnax and Bond had been due to this fact issued warrants for murder, and the Frisco Police Department famous that Broadnax had modified his look, disposed of the murder weapon, and fled along with his female friend to Houston. Following a complete investigation, the USA Marshals found out and arrested them each 3 days after the murder. They had been then transported to the Fort Bend County Jail.

District Attorney Willis underlined that Broadnax had an extended historical past of violence, glaring from his previous irritated attack with a dangerous weapon fee out of Dallas that had taken position seven months sooner than the murder. At the time of the murder, Broadnax was once out on bond and in ownership of 2 firearms. Prosecutors later offered proof that Broadnax was once prohibited from sporting a firearm because of a protecting order issued out of Denton County.

During the trial, when the Collin County jury discovered Broadnax to blame of the murder of Mack, they heard about his violent previous. The jury took into account on 4 separate events his threats involving a firearm and a historical past of home violence all the way through the punishment section of the trial. Eventually, the jury assessed Broadnax’s punishment at 50 years in jail. DA Willis expressed pride after sentencing, pointing out: “This assassin had an extended historical past of violence and threats with firearms that had but to meet up with him. Now he is been held responsible for murdering an unsuspecting and blameless sufferer.”