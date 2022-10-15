Collin County: Will DA seek death penalty for Billy Chemirmir?

“Amongst themselves they’re having a vigorous debate. They’re also wanting to be inclusive of the families of the victims,” mentioned lawyer Scott J. Becker.

COLLIN COUNTY, Texas — The Collin County District Attorney’s Office has some troublesome selections to make about whether or not to pursue a case in opposition to Billy Chermirmir.

Chemirmir, 49, was convicted a second time in a Dallas County court docket and sentenced to life in jail with out parole.

But investigators know Chemirmir, who’s accused within the deaths of twenty-two aged residents, has victims in Collin County. And it has many questioning whether or not the D.A. will seek the worst punishment: the death penalty.

“Amongst themselves they’re having a vigorous debate. They’re also wanting to be inclusive of the families of the victims,” mentioned lawyer and former Collin County choose Scott J. Becker with legislation agency McCathern, Shokouhi, Evans, and Grinke.

Becker is just not related to this case and is barely offering his authorized experience on the matter. He mentioned death penalty instances are very totally different from capital homicide instances the place life in jail is the utmost punishment.

“The jury selection process alone would be anywhere from four to six weeks just to select the jurors,” mentioned Becker.

Becker mentioned whereas the underlying burden of proof for homicide is similar, death penalty instances include added components. More attorneys are appointed in these instances. There are longer appeals, which might last as long as 10 to twenty years.

Also, death penalty instances require exhaustive investigations that, he mentioned, might even require abroad journey as Chemirmir is just not initially from the United States.

“If they want to seek the death penalty that significantly increases the cost to the taxpayer,” mentioned Becker.

The final time Collin County prosecutors sought the death penalty was for 28-year-old Brandon McCall, who was convicted of capital homicide within the capturing of Richardson Officer David Sherrard.