Colman Domingo Spends 30 To 50 Hours Preparing For Each ‘Euphoria’ Episode

When a project is as intense as Euphoria, it takes a lot of off-screen preparation to really get into the storyline.

Colman Domingo plays Ali in the show, a recovering drug addict who acts as a mentor and sponsor to Zendaya’s Rue. In a new interview with Vulture, the actor revealed that he spends a whopping 30 to 50 hours preparing before every single episode.

“We both prepare individually and then we come together on set,” Domingo revealed of his and Zendaya’s process when getting into character. “I’m from the theater and I study a lot. For the special episode, I rehearsed for at least 120 hours. In typical episodes, I may put myself through my own rehearsals of 30–50 hours for a few scenes.”

He went on to explain that he and the Spider-Man: No Way Home star work closely together to get each and every scene just right by getting into the moment together.

“Then I show up with Zendaya,” Colman says. “We read the scene and we’re very open with each other. We don’t set a lot of things — it’s a real listen-response exercise. We rehearse ourselves in such a way that on the day, we’re in the moment with each other doing a dance together.”