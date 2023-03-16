Colorado Attorney General joins brief demanding TikTok’s probe compliance | Colorado

(The Center Square) – Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser and dozens of alternative lawyers common from across the nation despatched a brief on Monday asking a Tennessee court docket to reserve TikTok’s compliance in a client coverage investigation.

The lawyers common say the social media corporate has didn’t take “appropriate measures” in conserving interior communications, thus hampering their investigation into the app’s alleged hurt to the well-being of youngsters and teens.

“We know that teen mental health is at a crisis point – and the rising concerns are correlated with increased use of social media platforms that display harmful content,” Weiser stated in a remark. “It is critical that we thoroughly investigate these concerns and do all we can to ensure that we are protecting our kids’ mental health. As all parents know, mental health means everything and we need to meet this crisis with the urgency it demands.”

The brief, signed by means of 46 lawyers common, says TikTok workers keep up a correspondence via Lark, an rapid messaging platform that permits messages the delete mechanically.

“TikTok’s apparent failure to preserve certain Lark content after the start of this investigation and its refusal to produce this content in a readable format frustrates the core aims of the states’ investigation,” the brief reads.

The brief was once filed within the Chancery Court of Davidson County for the 20 th Judicial District at Nashville.

TikTok has additionally been beneath scrutiny by means of states that experience moved to prohibit the app from state-owned gadgets, bringing up nationwide safety issues and the corporate’s ties to China.

U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colo., ultimate month steered Apple and Google to take away TikTok from their app retail outlets.