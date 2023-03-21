Colorado attorney general pressures Kia, Hyundai to improve vehicle security | Colorado

(The Center Square) – Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser is amongst 23 lawyers general who’re urgent auto producers Kia and Hyundai to improve the security in their automobiles from auto thefts.

The crew of lawyers general despatched a letter on Monday to officers for the corporations, mentioning client hurt from top charges of thefts amongst Kia and Hyundai automobiles.

“Your companies’ decisions not to install anti-theft immobilizers as standard equipment on certain vehicles sold in the United States has caused ongoing consumer harm and undermined public safety in communities across the country,” the letter mentioned.

Colorado had the very best auto robbery price within the U.S. in 2020 and 2021, in accordance to the National Insurance Crime Bureau.

Last yr, Progressive Insurance limited its insurance policy choices on particular Kia and Hyundai fashions as a result of their populatory to be robbery goals, Denver7 reported.

Weiser mentioned in a remark supplied to The Center Square that the limited insurance coverage choices has created “hardships for many consumers” in Colorado.

“The companies must proactively inform consumers about the choices they have for protecting their vehicles,” he mentioned. “Kia and Hyundai must also accelerate the implementation of theft deterrent software for vehicles that don’t have anti-theft immobilizers and provide free alternative protection tools for owners who have models that cannot support the software upgrade.”

Colorado lawmakers also are taking into account law that will do away with consequences for robbery according to the a stolen vehicle’s worth.

The state Senate handed Senate Bill 23-097 previous this month with bipartisan reinforce. The invoice is anticipating additional attention within the state House.