Colorado Democrats introduce bill banning sales of ‘assault weapons’ | Colorado

(The Center Square) – Colorado Democrats offered a long-awaited bill on Friday night time that will ban the sale or acquire of “assault weapons” within the state.

House Bill 23-1230, offered by means of Rep. Elisabeth Epps, D-Denver, and Sen. Rhonda Fields, D-Aurora, provides to a listing of firearm restriction expenses that Democratic lawmakers have offered this legislative consultation.

“A ban on knowingly manufacturing, importing, purchasing, selling, offering to sell, or transferring ownership of an assault weapon … in Colorado is in the best interest of the citizens of our state,” the bill’s legislative declaration reads.

The bill defines “assault weapons” by means of sure options – comparable to whether or not they’ve threaded barrels, pistol grips, or flash suppressors – fairly than by means of producer and type.

Violating the regulation, which might take impact on July 1, 2023, can be a category 2 misdemeanor, in step with the bill’s textual content. The proposed ban exempts folks within the army and regulation enforcement.

Republicans within the legislative minority pledged to struggle towards Democrats’ “legislative assaults” at the Second Amendment remaining month after expenses have been offered to ascertain a three-day waiting period on gun purchases and raise the minimum age for firearm purchases to 21. Other expenses search to bolster the state’s “red flag law” and lift liability protections for firearm producers.

Rocky Mountain Gun Owners, a Second Amendment advocacy team, stated in a statement it is going to struggle the bill “in the legislature and in the courts.”

“Gun bans, like this, are a direct infringement of both the United States and Colorado Constitutions and have been shown to have no positive effect on crime rates or deterrence of mass shootings,” stated Taylor Rhodes, the gang’s government director.

“We are going to launch the largest legislative and legal opposition campaign this state has ever seen,” he added.