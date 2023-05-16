Colorado football recruiting: Four-star ATH Aaron Butler commits to Buffs on Deion Sanders’ Instagram Live

Four-star athlete Aaron Butler made a dedication to Colorado, pledging his dedication to the Buffaloes on first-year trainer Deion Sanders’ Instagram Live. Aaron is from Calabasas, California, and is ranked because the No. 65 participant within the 2024 magnificence, No. 9 participant within the state of California, and the No. 5 at his place within the cycle, in accordance to 247Sports. He selected Colorado over different most sensible techniques like Alabama, Georgia, Miami, Oregon, and others.

Aaron mentioned, “My last visit was for the spring game and you can just tell big things are coming,” he continues, “I see a lot of opportunity to step in play right away and I love the talent that’s coming in. I know a lot of people were stressing about the players leaving but trust, there are some dogs coming in.”

This is the 5th dedication for Colorado within the 2024 recruiting cycle. Aaron joins Omar White, Eric Brantley, Danny O’Neil, and Talan Chandler. Their 2024 recruiting magnificence is ranked No. 5 within the Pac-12 at the back of USC, Oregon, Utah, and Washington. Colorado is ranked first within the 247Sports switch portal group scores for 2023, forward of convention rival USC.

Aaron dedicated to USC on Jan. 29, 2022, however retracted his pledge previous this 12 months on Jan. 11. This spring, he made journeys to Georgia and Colorado, and has legit visits deliberate for the summer season at Alabama and Washington.

It might carry some questions on NCAA violations as Aaron dedicated on Sanders’ Instagram Live feed, which is a murky topic because it pertains to social media use. Sanders had to go out the body and celebrated within the background after Aaron joined the feed to speak about his dedication — which he to start with made within the feedback phase — in order now not to violate NCAA recruiting regulations which state coaches don’t seem to be allowed to publicly speak about potentialities till they signal their nationwide letter of intent. Aaron left the Instagram Live after making his dedication.