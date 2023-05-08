Colorado jury finds Letecia Stauch guilty of killing 11-year-old stepson

Letecia Stauch has been found guilty on all charges relating to the murder of her stepson Gannon. The jury rejected her claim of insanity and convicted her of stabbing Gannon 18 times, hitting him in the head and shooting him once. Prosecutors argued she killed the boy out of hatred and a desire to hurt his father, whom she planned to leave. Stauch did not deny killing Gannon but pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity. The defense argued that she suffered from dissociative identity disorder due to childhood trauma. However, experts concluded she had a personality disorder but was sane at the time of the murder. Stauch was convicted of first-degree murder after deliberation, first-degree murder of a child by a person in a position of trust, tampering with a deceased human body and tampering with physical evidence.



