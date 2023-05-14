Colorado man who fled to Houston sentenced to life for murder





A man who used to be charged in reference to the deadly stabbing of Abdulrahman Haris, 29, on December 15, 2019, has been sentenced to life in jail. Abbas Abdal Abed, 47, had fled to Houston after the murder and used to be operating as an Uber driving force. Before Haris’ loss of life, Abed have been charged with murdering 31-year-old Chelsea Anne Snider at an extended-stay resort in a Denver suburb, in accordance to state officers. Snider, a mom of 3, died from stab wounds and blunt-force trauma. After Snider’s murder, Abed fled to Houston, the place he knew Haris. According to reviews, the 2 had moved to Houston round the similar time, each from Iraq. Reportedly, the stabbing passed off when Haris gave Abed cash and used to be taking him to Walmart at 9460 West Sam Houston Parkway. In the auto, Abed stabbed Haris within the car parking zone. Surveillance video stuck photos of Haris operating out of the auto and in the hunt for assist as Abed drove off. Harris used to be stabbed within the neck and stomach and later died from his wounds.

Abed used to be convicted of Haris’ murder previous this month. His sentencing used to be postponed every week due to scheduling conflicts. State District Judge Te’iva Bell sentenced him to life in prison on Thursday. “We don’t want Abbas Abed walking the same streets as our families, friends or our children ever again,” stated Assistant District Attorney Catherine Johnson.

According to government, Abed will have to serve 30 years sooner than being eligible for parole. The Colorado murder case towards Abed remains to be pending. “Houston is a diverse city and someone on the run may think they can hide out here. But the cohesiveness of our community is our strength, and we will find and prosecute fugitives,” stated Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg. “It is a tragedy that a young man lost his life because someone he barely knew was trying to escape any responsibility and accountability.”