Breakthrough Proposal Would Aid Drought-Stricken Colorado River as 3 Western States Offer Cuts Bay Area – The article discusses a new proposal being offered by three western states to aid the drought-stricken Colorado River. The proposal is seen as a breakthrough, as it offers cuts to water usage and would significantly help the struggling river.
Colorado River to Receive Much-Needed Relief with Innovative Proposal and Water Reductions from 3 Western States – NBC Bay Area
Breakthrough Proposal Would Aid Drought-Stricken Colorado River as 3 Western States Offer Cuts Bay Area – The article discusses a new proposal being offered by three western states to aid the drought-stricken Colorado River. The proposal is seen as a breakthrough, as it offers cuts to water usage and would significantly help the struggling river.