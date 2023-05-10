Colorado WR Jordyn Tyson transfers to Arizona State: Buffaloes most productive receiver stays in Pac-12

Former Colorado vast receiver Jordyn Tyson has introduced that he’s committing to Arizona State. He had gives from a number of different faculties comparable to Auburn, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, and TCU, however in the end selected to select the Pac-12 college over them.

In his freshman 12 months at Colorado, Tyson led the workforce in receiving yards (470) and touchdowns (4). He stuck 22 passes and had a median of 21.4 yards in step with reception. Tyson made historical past as the primary true freshman in CU historical past to catch a landing go in the outlet sport of the season, in the 38-13 loss to TCU. He used to be additionally most effective the second one true freshman in Colorado historical past to have a couple of 100-yard video games in a season. Tyson suffered a season-ending lower-leg damage all over the sport in opposition to USC, after his easiest efficiency of the 12 months – a 5-catch, 137-yard sport in opposition to Oregon.

Tyson used to be probably the most many avid gamers who entered the switch portal in the spring, as the brand new Head Coach Deion Sanders started to flip over the Colorado roster that went 1-11 closing season. Despite lacking the spring observe, Tyson is predicted to be to be had by way of fall.

Arizona State will be offering Tyson a chance to sign up for an open quarterback festival between Notre Dame switch Drew Pyne and celebrity freshman Jaden Rashada. Tyson may also be becoming a member of a receiver room that comes with Xavier Guillory, Elijhah Badger, and Giovanni Sanders.