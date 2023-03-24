Colorado’s unemployment rate ticks up to 2.9% | Colorado

(The Center Square) – Colorado’s unemployment rate ticked up to 2.9% in February, in accordance to state knowledge launched on Friday.

That’s up from 2.8% unemployment in January. Nationally, the unemployment rate remaining month was once 3.6%, up from 3.4% in January.

“Colorado’s unemployment rate has remained below 3.0% for 10 consecutive months and remains at pre-pandemic levels,” the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment said in a news liberate.

Between January and February, employers within the state added 6,200 nonfarm jobs, in accordance to the CDLE.

An analysis by means of the Common Sense Institute, a free-enterprise suppose tank, stated the roles added remaining month confirmed “a return to steady employment growth after a loss in January.”

“Though the [Bureau of Labor Statistics] initially reported a net gain of 800 jobs in January, revisions reduced the estimate to a net loss of 700 with a loss of 3,500 in the private sector,” CSI added. “Colorado was one of only four states to lose jobs in January.”

Colorado’s exertions pressure participation rate additionally larger in February by means of .2% – or 10,700 folks – to 68.3%.