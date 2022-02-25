Colts considering former star receiver Reggie Wayne for 2022 assistant coaching job, per report

The Colts may flip to probably the greatest gamers in franchise historical past to fill a emptiness on their workers in 2022. After Mike Groh’s departure as huge receivers coach this offseason, Indianapolis is “strongly considering” retired star receiver Reggie Wayne for the identical place, in accordance with The Athletic’s Zak Keefer. Nothing has been finalized between the 2 sides, Keefer reported Friday, however Wayne is within the combine as a possible big-name addition below Frank Reich.

Groh grew to become the Colts’ WRs coach in 2020 after serving because the Eagles’ offensive coordinator. He left his submit this offseason, nevertheless, to take the identical place with the Giants, below new coach Brian Daboll. Indy’s WRs coaching job is the final remaining emptiness on Reich’s workers getting into the brand new 12 months.

Wayne, in the meantime, can be making his coaching debut within the occasion he is employed. The Corridor of Fame nominee spent his total 14-year NFL profession taking part in for the Colts, from 2001-14. A primary-round pick of Miami, he ranks second all time among the many Colts’ profession leaders in catches (1,070), receiving yards (14,345) and touchdowns (82), behind solely Marvin Harrison. An eight-time 1,000-yard receiver and one among Peyton Manning’s favourite targets throughout a stretch that included 4 AFC Championship appearances and one Tremendous Bowl championship, Wayne retired in 2015 with the 10th-most catches in NFL historical past.