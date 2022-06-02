Colts’ Darius Leonard held out of OTAs: All-Pro LB still dealing with ankle issue a year after having surgery

For the second consecutive week, Darius Leonard has been a mere spectator on the Colts’ organized workforce actions. The All-Professional linebacker continues to take care of points surrounding his left ankle, which required surgical procedure final June. Whereas the ankle continues to be giving him some points, the workforce at the moment would not imagine Leonard wants an identical process at any level this summer season.

“We’re simply taking it day-to-day, making an attempt to see what, precisely, we’re coping with, how we will get it to reply and make some progress,” head coach Frank Reich instructed reporters, through USA Today.

On the time of his surgical procedure final yr, the ailment was described as minor and extra of a clean-up than anything. Nonetheless, Leonard missed the primary two weeks of coaching camp and was restricted via the 2021 season, regardless of enjoying (and beginning) in 16 video games. Even with the harm, Leonard was in a position to put collectively a first-team All-Professional marketing campaign throughout which he posted 122 tackles, 4 interceptions, and a league-leading eight pressured fumbles.

“It is connected, it is there,” Leonard stated of the ankle. “It feels an entire lot higher than what it did, coming from the tip of the season. A variety of time to relaxation, making an attempt to make it stronger. I really feel higher coming into this season than I did final yr, I can say that.”

Whereas Leonard does word some progress, it is nonetheless worrisome that issues will not be progressing as shortly as most hoped.

“Generally once you’re going via one thing and also you hit a lull, you may’t recover from a hump, you have to cease and pause and say ‘Why aren’t we getting over this hump?'” Reich stated. “That is a little bit little bit of what it’s with Darius.”

Given the place we’re within the NFL calendar, it would not be shocking to see Indy proceed to restrict Leonard to additional curb any form of re-aggravation and guarantee he’ll be as near full-go for coaching camp as attainable.