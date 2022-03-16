Colts, Eagles, Titans propose new NFL overtime rules: Here’s what they’re looking to change in 2022

Three NFL groups have proposed new extra time guidelines for the 2022 season, the league announced Wednesday, and all of them intention to offer the shedding staff in OT extra alternative to mount a possible comeback. Months after debate over present OT guidelines ignited following the Payments’ playoff loss to the Chiefs, the Colts and Eagles have proposed guaranteeing each groups a chance to own the ball in OT, whereas the Titans have proposed the identical factor, until the staff with the primary possession scores a landing and a two-point conversion.

Present OT guidelines dictate that each groups get the chance to own the ball, until the primary staff scores a TD (with or with out an additional level or two-point conversion) on its first possession. The proposal made by the Titans would merely require the first-possession staff to additionally convert a two-point attempt to stop the opposite staff from getting a possession. If that first staff scored a TD and didn’t convert, nonetheless, it will threat shedding the sport if the second staff merely scored a TD and added an additional level.

The proposal made by the Colts and Eagles would give the second staff an opportunity of possession it doesn’t matter what the primary staff does with its first possession. Presumably, that second staff could be required to no less than match the primary staff’s rating for OT to proceed.

The NFL’s Competitors Committee will even have the chance to submit proposed rule adjustments subsequent week. The league has adjusted its OT guidelines a number of instances in recent times, together with decreasing OT intervals from 15 minutes to 10 minutes in 2017. Previous to the 2010 postseason, OT merely served as a sudden-death end, with the sport ending after both aspect’s first factors.