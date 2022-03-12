Colts QB 2022: Ranking all draft, trade, free agency and already rostered options for Indianapolis

The Indianapolis Colts thought they’d their franchise quarterback in Carson Wentz, solely to jettison him after one season to the Washington Commanders after buying and selling a primary and third-round choose for him. Indianapolis is restarting at quarterback once more, because the Colts could have their fifth beginning quarterback for Week 1 in the final 5 years.

Wentz performed a serious position within the Colts’ collapse on the finish of the season, which is what pressed proprietor Jim Irsay and common supervisor Chris Ballard to hit the reset button. Indianapolis acquired a 2022 third-round choose and a 2023 third-round choose that may be elevated to a second-round choose if Wentz performs 70% of the snaps. Indianapolis and Washington swapped second-round picks as a part of the deal (Colts have No. 42 and Commanders have No. 47).

What do the Colts have deliberate at quarterback with Wentz out of the image? The quarterback market is not as sturdy with Russell Wilson already dealt and Deshaun Watson residing within the division. Thankfully for the Colts, there are some viable choices going ahead.

Free agent choices

The Colts should compete with just a few groups for Trubisky’s companies, however Indianapolis has $69.eight million in accessible cap area. They will signal Trubisky to a excessive wage and truly throw in an additional 12 months to a contract only for rapid job safety.

Trubisky could also be only a one-year choice for Indianapolis, but his improvement with the Buffalo Payments could also be engaging sufficient for the Colts to provide him a second shot at beginning within the NFL.

Winston would even be a bridge choice for the Colts and he’ll have his market in free company. Indianapolis will not need to pay as a lot cash to signal Winston for a season and might use the remaining cap area to enhance different areas on the roster.

Winston accomplished simply 59% of his passes for 1,170 yards with 14 touchdowns to only three interceptions in seven begins final season, compiling a 102.eight passer score. The improved Winston could also be sufficient for the Colts to take a flyer on him.

Mariota is the wild card on this equation, an attractive choice for the Colts given his familiarity with the AFC South and his mobility. Prior to now two seasons with the Raiders, Mariota has been used as a hybrid quarterback (thrown for 230 yards and rushed for 175) in presenting a unique search for defenses.

Simply 28 years previous, the Colts might take a shot at Mariota on a one-year deal underneath the tutelage of Frank Reich. His mobility and skill to throw exterior the pocket needs to be engaging sufficient for Indianapolis.

Commerce choices

Garoppolo could also be within the Colts’ value vary, now that they’ve the No. 42 general choose and the No. 73 choose (acquired from Washington) and the No. 83 choose. Giving up a second and a third-round choose could also be sufficient to total the San Francisco 49ers to commerce Garoppolo.

Is Garoppolo a greater choice than Wentz? Garoppolo accomplished 68.3% of his passes for 3,810 yards wit 20 touchdowns to 12 interceptions final season for a 98.7 passer score. He’ll be coming from a run-heavy offense to a different run-heavy offense, trusted to be a recreation supervisor that may make the throws crucial to increase drives.

If Garoppolo can keep away from the inconsistency points that plagued him in San Francisco (particularly in fourth quarters), he is the most suitable choice for the Colts in 2022.

With Aaron Rodgers again with the Inexperienced Bay Packers, Love is expendable and will be had for an affordable value. What the Colts must hand over for an unproven commodity for Love is unsure, however he has accomplished simply 36 of 62 passes (58.1%) for 411 yards with two touchdowns to 3 interceptions (68.7 score) in his profession (six video games).

Indianapolis should not have to surrender any greater than a third-round choose for Love. There are extra engaging choices accessible in the meanwhile.

If the Raiders had been to maneuver on from Carr given the state of the AFC West, the Colts ought to simply have an interest. Sadly, the Colts gave up their 2022 first-round choose to the Philadelphia Eagles within the Wentz commerce. Groups could have higher affords for Carr than the property the Colts have, as a 2023 first-round choose seemingly will not transfer the needle with different quarterback-needy groups having first-round picks this 12 months.

As of now, Carr is a pipe dream for the Colts — except they add good gamers in a commerce.

In-house choice

A 2021 sixth-round choose, Ehlinger has by no means thrown a move within the NFL. He is performed a grand complete of 18 snaps, speeding 3 times for 9 yards. Ehlinger could have the chance to compete for the Colts’ backup job, however Indianapolis must have a extra confirmed choice to start out heading into the draft.

If not, the Colts should contemplate one of many high remaining quarterbacks within the draft.

Draft choices

Sam Howell

For the reason that Colts do not have a first-round choose, maybe Howell will slip to No. 42 and Indianapolis can choose him to compete with Sam Ehlinger to compete for the beginning job (Howell is ranked the No. 55 general prospect by CBS Sports activities). The Colts might have to maneuver up a bit for Howell based mostly on the place the top-three quarterbacks within the draft are drafted.

Howell can be a undertaking and extra of a 2023 choice for the Colts, assuming in addition they land a free agent quarterback.

Desmond Ridder

Ridder is a projected second-round choose and the No. 76 general participant within the CBS Sports activities rankings. If the Colts need Ridder at No. 42, there is a good shot they will choose him to compete with Ehlinger. Like Howell, Indianapolis will most likely signal a free agent too — as Ridder is finest suited to take over in 2023.

Carson Robust

Robust is the No. 98 general participant on the CBS Sports activities draft board and might be had within the third spherical (Indianapolis has two third-round picks). At this level, Robust also can compete with Ehlinger — however he is higher fitted to quarterback depth in 2022.