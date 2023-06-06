Colts sign veteran wide receiver Breshad Perriman after working out for team, per report

The Indianapolis Colts are including intensity to their wide receivers room via signing free-agent wide receiver Breshad Perriman, as reported via ESPN. Perriman labored out with the staff on Friday earlier than formally agreeing to phrases on Monday. In a corresponding transfer, the Colts have waived wide receiver Tyler Adams.

Perriman spent the previous two seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, catching simply 9 passes for 110 yards and one landing in 11 video games performed final yr. Over the process 17 general video games from 2021-2022, he recorded 20 catches for 277 yards and two touchdowns.







Perriman, the twenty sixth general variety within the 2015 NFL Draft out of UCF, neglected his whole rookie season because of harm. In 2016, he stuck 33 passes for 499 yards and 3 touchdowns, however was once not able to construct on that luck. He was once launched via the Baltimore Ravens earlier than his fourth NFL season, after which he had brief stints with the Cleveland Browns, New York Jets and Buccaneers.

Perriman’s best NFL season got here in 2019 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, right through which he stuck 36 passes for 645 yards and 6 touchdowns. In Weeks 15-17 of that season, he stuck a minimum of 5 passes for 102 yards in every contest and recorded 4 general touchdowns.

The Colts recently have 14 wide receivers on their roster, together with younger stars like Michael Pittman Jr. and Alec Pierce. However, Pittman is recently coping with a hip harm and sat out of apply on Friday.