Column: Engineering powering Oklahoma’s future | Columnists

Everywhere you look engineering touches your daily life. The technology that powers your smartphone, the car you drive, the roads you travel on, the water you drink, the plane you fly in, and the technology of modern medicine are possible because of engineering advances.
Our national defense, economic competitiveness, energy grid and communications depend on our engineering leadership. Now, consider what’s beyond your day-to-day reality.
Targeted cancer therapies, abundant clean water, new hydrogen energy from natural gas, advanced radar to protect the homeland and advanced on-demand manufacturing technologies are just a few of the examples. There’s a future made possible by engineering that has the potential to enhance our way of life and grow economic opportunity in our state.
Civil, computer science, aerospace, architectural, electrical, industrial, mechanical, biomedical, chemical and petroleum engineering are all part of what makes the world go round. This year, Engineers Week that continues through Saturday, has a fitting theme for the state of Oklahoma – “Reimagining the Possible.”
If we had this conversation 20 or 30 years ago, the title might have been “Imagining the Impossible.” In Oklahoma, we know the value and the promise of engineering.