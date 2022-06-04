Combate Global picks, live stream, how to watch, fight card: Morales vs. Gonzales prediction, TV channel, time

Combate World signed former UFC fighter Leonardo Morales to an unique multi-fight deal in Jan. 2020, however between the pandemic and a few losses in La Jaula, Morales will nonetheless be on the lookout for his first victory when he headlines on Friday evening. Morales will tackle Marlon Gonzales, who will likely be taking his first skilled battle since Dec. 2019 when he misplaced at a Combate occasion in Stockton, Calif. to Horacio Gutierrez. Morales will characterize Nicaragua and is 10-6 in his MMA profession, whereas Gonzales is preventing out of Peru with a 15-5-2 report. You’ll be able to stream the action live on Paramount+.
It is a five-fight card on Friday and the 2 different bouts on the televised portion of the present will likely be Gloria Bravo vs. Yajaira Cunningham and Ramon Vizcarra vs. David Zelner. Bravo vs. Cunningham will likely be a girls’s atomweight battle between two high-volume strikers, whereas Vizcarra vs. Zelner will likely be a featherweight battle between jiu-jitsu specialists. The Combate World battle card begins at 10:30 p.m. ET and you may catch all the action live on Paramount+.
Easy methods to watch Combate World
- Date: Friday, June 3
- Time: 10:30 p.m. ET
- Streaming: Paramount+
Prime Combate World picks for June Three battle card
Earlier than tuning in to Friday’s Combate World battle card, it’s essential see the picks from SportsLine’s MMA insider Andrew Gombas. With greater than 1,400 choices tracked by the third-party monitoring service Wager MMA, he has proven a 6 p.c return on funding for his followers. Over the previous two years, his followers have netted a revenue of greater than $10,000.
For Friday’s Combate World battle card, Gombas is choosing Morales to get the win in the principle occasion over Gonzales. Morales was a finalist on “The Final Fighter: Latin America” in Season One and he went on to have two fights within the UFC earlier than happening to battle in varied promotions internationally.
He ought to be the sharper of the 2 fighters having fought twice final yr, whereas this will likely be Gonzales’ first battle since Dec. 2019. Morales has an fascinating number of finishes throughout his MMA profession and that skill to win in quite a lot of methods ought to serve him nicely towards a fighter who might need some rust.
Morales has 5 TKO wins in his profession with one coming by leg kicks, so Gonzales should be notably cautious of his putting skill. Nonetheless, Morales additionally has a few submission finishes on his resume and will look to take the battle in that course with Gonzalez preferring to face and strike.
Easy methods to watch Combate World in Miami
June Three Combate World battle card
- Leonardo Morales vs. Marlon Gonzalez
- Gloria Bravo vs. Yajaira Cunningham
- Ramon Vizcarra vs. David Zelner
- Moses Diaz vs. Carlos Cordoba
- Chris Alvidrez vs. Jose Matuz
