‘Come from Away,’ frozen at Fair Park during the COVID lockdown of 2020, circles back to Dallas

Come from Away is a Tony Award-winning musical about a pivotal moment in world history — the 9/11 terrorist disaster and how it stranded 38 planes, forced to land unexpectedly in the Canadian town of Gander, Newfoundland.

So, it’s more than a tad ironic that Come from Away was playing at Dallas Summer Musicals when a pivotal moment of a different sort forced the United States and most of the world into a lockdown that ate up most of 2020, that being a global pandemic caused by the coronavirus.

The touring Broadway production of Come from Away finished three performances at the Music Hall at Fair Park, before the curtain closed. Nearly two years later, it is finally returning, when Come from Away resumes its waylaid production at the Music Hall on March 8.

Which means that Dallas Summer Musicals, like the show itself, has come full circle. The company went from a 2019 of selling out five weeks and 40 performances of Hamilton to 18 months of no live shows — from March 2020 to August 2021.

DSM began its rebound on Aug. 3, 2021, when crowd favorite Wicked launched a five-week run that drew more than 120,000 to the Music Hall, followed by a second appearance of Hamilton, which only added to a suddenly booming balance sheet.

And now all of those people who missed the chance to see Come from Away the first time can use their tickets to complete the circle and see it in 2022.

Details

Come from Away opens at 7:30 p.m. March 8, at the Music Hall at Fair Park, 909 1st Avenue, Dallas. Info: dallassummermusicals.org. Prices start at $25.